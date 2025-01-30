Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, is set to recount her cancer journey in the upcoming ABC News documentary, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer, set to premiere on February 5 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

On Thursday (January 30), Good Morning America aired the first trailer for the upcoming documentary, in which an emotional Isabella opens up about her cancer battle.

“You don’t really think the worst until you get told the worst,” the 20-year-old says in the video clip, beginning to tear up. “I couldn’t even process really, I was in shock.”

The trailer also shows comments from her father, Michael, who says, “The first thing that went through my mind was this must be a mistake. It didn’t seem real.” He also adds, “I was just scared.”

See a first look at the trailer for "Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer." The powerful all-new special premieres Wednesday, February 5, at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork. And stream on @Hulu.

Michael continues, “[Isabella] told me at one point, ‘I’ll do whatever I gotta do because I don’t wanna die.’ And I was like, wow.”

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is “a cancerous brain tumor that starts in the lower back part of the brain” and “is most common in children.”

Following her diagnosis, she underwent several surgeries and rounds of treatment, including six weeks of radiation therapy followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy. In July 2024, she shared a YouTube video where she revealed the results of her latest MRI scans and confirmed she was cancer-free.

The primetime special documentary is produced by ABC News Studios and Michael’s production company SMAC Entertainment. It will follow Isabella’s journey from the time she was diagnosed until she was announced as being cancer-free, including comments from Michael and other family members, including her twin sister and mom.

In December, Isabella shared a gallery of bikini photos on a beach in the Bahamas, calling back to a similar post she made in December 2023, when the family spent the holidays in the Bahamas, and Isabella was sporting a shaved head.

