‘Joe Schmo’ and ‘Irrational’ Finales, ‘Cleaning Lady’ and ‘Alert’ Premieres, ABC’s ‘Bad Romance’

TBS

The Joe Schmo Show

Season Finale 9/8c

Much like Jury Duty (which the original version of this series predated by 20 years), this fake reality show lives and dies on the appeal of its central patsy: Ben Frisone, the Baltimore electrician who’s the only non-actor participating in the ridiculous antics of The GOAT: USA. Thankfully, Ben won over everyone — the producers, his costars, host Cat Deeley, and the audience — with his genuine enthusiasm, charm, and selflessness. The latter is put to the test in the finale, when Ben is forced to make a critical decision before they pull back the curtain and reveal the method behind all of the madness.

Sergei Bachlakov / NBC

The Irrational

Season Finale 10/9c

Following the season finale of Deal or No Deal Island (9/8c), the offbeat procedural starring Jesse L. Martin as behavioral psychology consultant and professor Alec Mercer wraps its second season. Alec and the spy who loves him, ex-MI6 agent Rose (Karen David), are swept into a case of international espionage when a multinational prisoner exchange goes sideways, and Alec takes the opportunity to go rogue and try to rescue a wrongly incarcerated friend. Nothing irrational about that.

Fox

The Cleaning Lady

Season Premiere 8/7c

The thriller launches its fourth season by giving Thony (Élodie Yung) more agency, swapping her cleaning outfit for scrubs when she becomes a surgical intern at a small hospital. But she can’t escape the Sin Cara cartel entirely, agreeing to be the mob doctor for new cartel boss Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) while she and son Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez) pursue a path to citizenship. And while her nemesis, Jorge’s sister Ramona (Kate del Castillo) is behind bars, that won’t stop her from plotting revenge against Thony.

Bettina Strauss / FOX

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

Season Premiere 9/8c

The where-are-they procedural returns for a third season, with the puzzling case of a college women’s rowing team vanishing off the water during a morning practice. With evidence that their boat was sabotaged, the MPU follows a connection to an Irish mob boss and a rival Polish gangster who may know where the girls are. Off duty, Jason (Scott Caan) confronts his fear of commitment with the newly paroled master hacker Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed).

ABC / Jeff Neira

Bad Romance

Season Premiere 10/9c

The Bachelor is over. Time for the flip side, with ABC News’ 20/20 true-crime offshoot, revealing dark cautionary tales of love gone wrong. The second season of eight episodes begins with “No Tomorrow,” the sorrowful story of Laura Grillo, a Texas bride-to-be and mother of three who in 2015 was found dead in her home of a shotgun wound to the head. Her fiancé becomes the prime suspect as the investigation reveals a plot that was months in the making.

Giovanni Rufino / Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

The dark superhero drama takes a break from the Wilson Fisk-vs-Matt Murdock story in the first of two episodes, when on St. Patrick’s Day Murdock (Charlie Cox) stumbles into a bank heist and joins the hostages. It doesn’t take long before someone wonders, “Exactly what kind of lawyer are you?” The second and much heavier episode puts Murdock on a collision course with the gruesome serial killer Muse, whose actions are so evil that it might inspire Matt to put back on the Daredevil costume. Elsewhere, Mayor Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) commissions a task force of dirty cops to take down vigilantes like our masked hero.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Family Legacy (streaming on Paramount+): A new season of 10 half-hour episodes profiles the offspring of musicians and bands including Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean, The Go-Go’s, TLC, Matchbox 20, Ja Rule, and more.

(streaming on Prime Video): A sports docuseries follows racers and team owners in pursuit of the MX-5 Cup Championship.

(streaming on Hulu): The British coming-of-age comedy drops its final season as the students assess the future during their last year at Brent University.

(streaming on Hulu): The British coming-of-age comedy drops its final season as the students assess the future during their last year at Brent University. Chelsea Handler: The Feeling (streaming on Netflix): The unfiltered comedian delivers her third special for Netflix, with riffs including a takedown of Pickleball.