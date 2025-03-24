Tarek El Moussa addressed some questions about his appearance in a new Instagram post. The HGTV star began by letting fans know, “I’m not wearing a toupee, I didn’t get plastic surgery, and I’m not all ‘fake.'”

He shared a series of photos of himself in the gym wearing a tank top, which put his ripped arm muscles on display. The real estate guru attributed his transformation, which he said has taken place over the past four years, to hard work in the gym.

“Well I do look different… it’s not from anything other than working my ass off in the gym the last four years! If you want to flip your body…keep reading!” he continued.

The Flip Off star then shared exactly what he’s been doing during his four sessions a week with a trainer, which he said has helped him achieve “max results” in “minimal time.” As he explained it, the workouts are a “high-intensity method inspired by Dorian Yates.” He also specified what they do in each session.

“Warm-up sets followed by one set to absolute failure, actually until I’m shaking so beyond failure,” El Moussa continued. “It’s tough, but without pain there is no growth! I get amazing results without spending hours in the gym. On top of walks and yoga, my lifting split is below!” The workouts are broken down into chest and shoulders, legs, back, and arms and abs.

He concluded, “With my crazy schedule, this keeps me strong and on track. Can’t wait to show you the progress—stay tuned!”

El Moussa certainly is busy. With three kids and three television shows — The Flip Off, The Flipping El Moussas, and Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa — there’s not much time for working out. However, he’s certainly managed to find a few hours a week to keep up his transformation!

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, April 3, 9/8c, HGTV