Disney+ Launches ‘The Simpsons’ 24/7 Streaming Channel: How It Works

Disney+ has launched a Stream channel for The Simpsons, making TV’s longest-running animated hit available 24/7 on the streaming platform.

Beginning today (Tuesday, March 18), Disney+ will add a new 24/7 always-on Stream for The Simpsons with 767 episodes across Seasons 1-35 programmed in chronological order at launch. This means a total of nearly 300 continuous hours with the Simpsons family. The Simpsons Stream is currently only available to Disney+ premium subscribers, but the platform plans to expand Streams access to more subscribers “later this year,” according to a Disney+ executive.

“From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” said Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming & Content Curation, Disney+. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year.”

“The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there,” added Matt Selman, The Simpsons showrunner.

Here’s a breakdown of all you need to know about this new 24/7 streaming channel.

What is Streams on Disney+?

Streams on Disney+ are nonstop playlists of content. In other words, they’re like TV channels. You can tune into the channel anytime you want, but you can’t choose what’s playing on it. The Simpsons Stream will only be episodes of The Simpsons Seasons 1-35 (Season 36 premiered in September 2024 on Fox).

The Simpsons programming lineup will be refreshed monthly. Additional Streams currently available to Premium subscribers include: Hits & Heroes, delivering a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises; Throwbacks, a destination for always-on nostalgic pop culture content; and Real Life, offering a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories. Other Streams remain available to all Disney+ subscribers like ABC News, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and Disney+ Playtime, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.

How can I watch The Simpsons Stream on Disney+?

The Simpsons Stream will be accessible to Premium subscribers starting March 18. Simply search for the Streams section on your Disney+ account to find the channels hub.

Disney+ is the streaming home for everything Simpsons. Seasons 1-35 can still be watched on their own outside of the Streams channel on the platform. The Simpsons Movie, exclusive full-length Simpsons episodes, and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family are also available exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers. Bundle subscribers can also stream the current season via Hulu on Disney+. All these and more will continue to be available on demand to all Disney+ subscribers in The Simpsons collection on the streaming service.

The first Streams on Disney+ channels debuted in September 2024.