Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was hiding in the bathroom when then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn stabbed her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, to death in 2015. Ten years later, Blanchard has completed her prison sentence for her involvement in the plan to kill Dee Dee, who is believed to have had Munchausen by proxy and is opening up about the final moments of her mom’s life.

Blanchard recalled what she said to her mother, who was asleep when Godejohn entered the home, before she went to bed that night. “I did go to the kitchen and I gave her a hug and I told her, ‘I love you,'” Blanchard said on 60 Minutes Australia.

Despite wanting to end the years of her mother’s abuse, Blanchard still clung to the memories of the woman who raised her. “I remember holding a pillow that she slept with every night and crying into it and apologizing to this pillow as if it were her, and just saying, ‘I’m so sorry and I love you,’ and just taking in the scent of the pillow because, in a sense, it’s like saying goodbye,” she shared.

She also reminisced about what was going through her head as she heard the murder happening from the bathroom. “In that moment I wanted to help her,” Blanchard admitted. “The thought in my head was, ‘I want to help,’ but I was almost paralyzed in my own skin to move.”

Blanchard pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison. She completed her sentence in December 2023 and was released from behind bars on parole after serving eight years. Following her release, Blanchard moved in with Ryan Anderson, whom she married in 2022. However, the two split in March 2024, and Blanchard reunited with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The couple welcomed a daughter in December 2024.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.