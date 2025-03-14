Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

It’s been nearly nine years since Sundance Head was crowned the winner of The Voice during Season 11 in 2016. The country singer, who previously made the Top 16 on Season 6 of American Idol, was coached by Blake Shelton in the singing competition show.

Shelton earned his fifth win on The Voice thanks to Head. But what has the singer been up to since his time on the show? Scroll down for everything we know about what he’s up to today.

What is Sundance Head doing now?

Head has continued to make music and perform shows since his time on The Voice. He is still a full-time musician, with his most recent album, Starting Over, released in September 2022. He is an independent artist, although he released his other post-Voice album, Stained Glass and Neon, in 2019 with WildCatter Records.

In August 2024, Head announced that he was two years sober after previously struggling from alcoholism. “Today marks 2 years that I have been sober from that which I was bound. Alcohol had ruined my life my health and my career,” he shared in a Facebook post. He revealed that he made the decision to get clean after his mother begged him to stop drinking while on her deathbed.

According to Head, his mother said to him, “Seeing you like this everyday makes me think that you are the one who is dying. I need you to promise me that you will quit drinking. I need to know that I can have peace knowing that you will be ok here after I am gone. Can you do this for me Son?”

After drinking “until [he] ran out of things to drink” that night, Head said he woke up the next morning and the “need to drink was completely gone.” Prior to quitting, he said he had drank almost every day of his life for 25 years.

In a February Instagram post, Head addressed his long music career. “Ive Hung around a long time. Probably should have walked away but couldnt,” he shared. However, he pointed out, “I wasn’t ready even though I thought I was. I wasn’t present and giving it 100. It was NOT my time. !” He also urged fans to stand by him as he continued his music journey in 2025, writing, “I can feel the tables turning. As i embark on the most importat [sic] year in my life i ask you to Come with me.”

Was Sundance Head shot?

Head was accidentally shot in the stomach at his East Texas ranch in November 2024. He was on a hunting trip and leaning into his vehicle to get his pistol. It fell out of the holster and fired off a shot that accidentally hit the singer in the stomach, according to Head’s agent.

“I was sure that I was going to die,” Head later said in a video. “It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me. I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone.” He also further described the incident, explaining, “What happened was that revolver slid out of the case and it hit the door jamb on the Jeep on the floor step and it shot me.”

Head’s phone and belongings were in the front seat of his car. He was in a state of shock following the shooting and jumped a fence to try and flag down some help.

“I didn’t think I was gonna make it, man,” he shared. “I was bleeding out right there. Didn’t have anyone to help me. I had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact, and they didn’t stop.” Luckily, a Good Samaritan finally stopped for Head and called for help. He was airlifted to the hospital in a helicopter and miraculously recovered.

Is Sundance Head married?

Head has been married to his wife, Misty Head, for years. In a 2016 interview, she revealed that they had been together for 17 years, which means that their relationship now spans more than two decades.

Misty, who is Head’s manager, was actually the one who convinced him to try out for The Voice, which he didn’t want to do at first after his failed attempt on Idol. “After a lot of long talks, I was able to talk him into it,” she previously shared.

Does Sundance Head have kids?

The couple shares two sons, Levi and Brazos, and a daughter, Percy. Levi will be graduating high school in 2025, per a post on his mom’s Facebook page. He is on his high school’s baseball team.

In a 2021 Facebook post, Head revealed that his daughter was 12 years old, which means she is also now a high school student. Misty also often posts about her daughter’s success on the softball team. Meanwhile, Brazos is the youngest sibling and will complete fifth grade in 2025.

The kids all seem to love fishing and spending time outdoors like their dad.

