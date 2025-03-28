Oahu’s North Shore lifeguards are fearless except when it comes to their own hearts. That’s especially true of Lieutenant Em Wright (Arielle Kebbel), who reaches a crossroads with her ex and colleague, Will (Adam Demos) in the Rescue: HI-Surf season finale, airing on Monday, March 31.

We talked to Kebbel about their on-again, off-again relationship – and how assisting in a real-life rescue helped her understand the unbreakable bond that first responders share.

When the show premiered, these two had broken up and Will was engaged. An affair with Em ended that, but they split again. What keeps bringing them back together?

Arielle Kebbel: They are like magnets to each other. They’ve taken “will they or won’t they” to a whole new level. Walking into the finale, Em doesn’t know where they stand, and I don’t know if Will does either. Part of what was fun about shooting this whole thing is that they confuse themselves so much along the way. It’s like, wait, what is best for us individually and as a couple? They’ve never really emotionally broken up.

What conversations do you and Adam have about your characters?

There were times on set where Adam and I would be like, “Does this make sense?” I came to realize a lot of times in life you don’t really know if you’re making the right choice until you go for it. I give credit to Matt Kester and our writers for making it flawed, complicated, and unclear. In the past in some of my relationships, I was so confused. I was riddled with doubt and confusion, and it was on and off.

We’re not exactly loving Will’s behavior!

This whole season, he’s been calling the shots with both [ex fiancée] Jules [Hayley Malia Johnson] and Em. That’s why I love the moment when Em says after they kiss, “I can’t do this.” It was her setting a boundary for herself. She’s great at professional boundaries; personal boundaries get blurry at times.

Speaking of Em’s professional life, does something change in the finale?

Em is asked to leave her job [temporarily] and run water safety for a very wealthy person on their yacht across the Pacific. She has to figure out if she’s going to take that job, and if she does, does she go solo? Does she leave [her boss] Sonny [Robbie Magasiva] after everything that he’s done for her? The job security there that she’s worked so hard for may be a little wobbly when she returns.

You and the cast trained in lifesaving techniques. What is your biggest takeaway from spending time in this first responder world?

The North Shore community is incredible in the way they show up, what they do for each other every single day. [In Hawaii] I witnessed a horrific motorcycle accident, and I was the first one there. It’s really surprising how quick your body and your brain go into emergency mode. And I was using every tool I was taught. When I finally got home after hours that night, I suddenly was hyperventilating and seeing his blood every time I blinked. I had to film the next day. That whole water unit crew held me in a way that I will never be able to articulate. Katie Pere, Brian Keaulana, Craig Davidson, Terry Ahue, Joyce McCarthy, Wainani Tomich – they supported me through that next day on-set and how to process the days to come. That’s what these men and women live with every single day.

Do you know what happened to the accident victim?

You put them in the ambulance, and you never really know unless you’re close to them, what happens next. So, you’ve just done everything you can to keep this stranger alive and healthy. And then there’s a big question mark that’s haunting as well. From what I understand, he survived.

You start to see how first responders are the only ones who can really understand what each other go through. That makes us root harder for Em and Will. What would it take for them to make it as a couple?

Em is going to have to learn to be a little softer. Will is going to have to mature a bit. They would have to commit to each other more than the work. Right now, work is the thing that keeps them connected, but it’s also the thing they can hide behind.

How would Em be softer?

They give each other s**t and it’s fun and it’s adrenaline pumping and all the things that make a relationship sexy and passionate, and they clearly have chemistry, but those moments where it’s easier to put her guard up and act like she doesn’t care, those would be the moments where she would need to open up and soften and be more vulnerable and talk about her feelings.

What are you working on during hiatus?

Recouping my body. [Laughs] I mean, I was definitely sore for eight months straight. I start shooting a movie next month. I’ll say that anyone who’s a Lindsay fan from Gilmore Girls I think will find this pretty interesting!

Rescue: HI-Surf, Season 1 Finale, Monday, March 31, 9/8c, Fox