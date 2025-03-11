‘Wheel of Fortune’: Bride-to-Be Wins Honeymoon But Chokes on Pumpkin Puzzle

A bride-to-be on Wheel of Fortune might not have an extravagant wedding after fumbling the Bonus Round Puzzle. But she will have a nice honeymoon after winning a trip and over $20,000.

On Monday, March 10, Auriel Heath, from Rochester, New York, played against Marcus Ogawa, from Boise, Idaho, and Linda Guerrero, from La Habra, California. Ogawa loves running marathons and has over 40 pairs of shoes for different occasions. Guerrero is a big amusement park fan and has a desire to go around the country and ride the roller coasters at all theme parks with her son.

Heath, a karaoke lover, didn’t have much luck at the beginning of the game as Ogawa guessed both of the toss-ups, but, her luck returned when she solved the first puzzle – “I’ve Got News For You” – earning $1,000. Ogawa was still in the lead with $3,000, and Guerrero was still not on the board.

During the second puzzle, Heath gained a Wild Card when guessing “D” in the “Before & After” puzzle. However, she did not solve the puzzle -“Pretty in Pink Cadillac”- giving Guerrero a lead with $12,000, after winning a rail tour in the northwest part of the U.S. Heath was still in last place by the third puzzle.

Heath caught up to her opponents when she guessed the prize puzzle- “Sipping Champagne” and won a trip to Scandinavia. Her new total was $12,299, only $200 behind Guerrer0. She also guessed the last toss-up of the game, which ironically was “Wedding Dress Train.”

“She just told me that she’s getting married, and she’s taking that trip as her honeymoon,” host Ryan Seacrest told viewers.

Heath gained $4,000 from guessing two of the toss-ups. She guessed the final puzzle, giving her $6,000 more, ending with $22,299 and a trip, and making her the night’s winner. Guerrero came in second with $14,499 and a trip. Ogawa ended with $3,000.

When Heath got to the Bonus Round, she introduced her sister, Nika. Seacrest said her sister told him that Heath’s fiance was going on the trip and not her. “We’ll work it out,” she told the host.

Heath chose the category “Food & Drink.” After Wheel gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” she picked “C,D,M,A, and F” with the wild card. After the letters were revealed, her puzzle looked like “_ _ M_ _ _ N RA_ _ _ L_.” She had 10 seconds to guess. Heath guessed the second word, which was “Ravioli,” but couldn’t figure out the first. The game show contestant couldn’t guess “Pumpkin ravioli.” She lost out on winning another $40,000.

Her Bonus Round was posted to YouTube and fans reacted to her loss, saying that is was an impossible puzzle.

“Another borderline impossible puzzle without the right letter calls,” said another.

“At least she had the second word. I was completely lost,” wrote one fan.

“That was hard. I’ve never heard of pumpkin ravioli in my life so even if I got the k, I’d be clueless,” commented a third.

“Tough solve, but good,” said one fan.