Vanna White Shares Rare Photo of Her Lookalike Daughter Gigi – Fans React

Vanna White took to social media on Monday (July 1) to share a rare photo of her daughter, Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, and fans were stunned by just how much the mother and daughter looked alike.

Celebrating her daughter’s 27th birthday, the long-time Wheel of Fortune co-host posted a side-by-side photo of Gigi as a baby and now as an adult. “Happy 27th to my amazing daughter,” White wrote. “You are so beautiful, smart, kind and a talented artist. I love you, Gigi!”

Gigi, who works as a professional tattoo artist, is wearing sunglasses in the photo White shared, but that didn’t stop fans from picking up on her striking resemblance to her mother.

“Oh wow. She’s a young Vanna,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Looks a lot like you Vanna only darker features! Happy Birthday!” added another fan.

Another said, “Very pretty she does look like you with dark hair.”

“Happiest birthday to your gorgeous daughter! She is your mini-me!” added one user.

“I thought that was Vanna! Happy birthday, you are very beautiful!!!” wrote another.

“Splitting [sic] image of Vanna,” said another.

White shares Gigi and son Nikko, 30, with her ex-husband, the film producer George Santo Pietro. The former couple married in 1990 and were together for over a decade before divorcing in 2002.

Last month, White shared a similar side-by-side photo of her son Nikko to celebrate his 30th birthday, writing, “30 years ago today, my baby boy was born. Happy birthday @nikkoshow! I am so proud of the amazing young man you have become! I love you with all my heart!”

In an interview with People last October, White opened up about her children, touching on her daughter’s career as a tattoo artist.

“I said, ‘Gigi, why tattooing?’ She goes, ‘Mom, my art is on someone’s body for the rest of their lives,’” White recalled. “I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ You have to be so good and confident. You can’t mess up… I’m so proud of her.”

White also said she’s considered getting inked herself, explaining, “I want to have matching hearts where she’ll do a little heart on me and she’ll do one on herself. I feel like I need to do that because it’s her and it would be her on me.”