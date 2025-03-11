‘The Voice’: Who Wowed & Who Went Home as Battles Begin

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The competition is heating up on Season 27 of The Voice as the first night of Battles took place on Monday night (March 10), with the coaches pairing up their teams and bringing aboard celebrity advisors.

Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, and Michael Bublé returned to the famous red chairs to judge the Battle performances, with each coach having one Steal and one Save available. And already, two coaches put their special powers to use.

The episode saw Wicked star Cynthia Erivo mentoring Team Bublé, actress and singer Kate Hudson helping Team Adam, country stars Little Big Town assisting Team Kelsea, and actress Coco Jones counseling Team Legend.

Things kicked off in a big way in the first Battle of the evening when Team Adam’s Britton Moore and Darius J went head-to-head with a performance of Radiohead’s “Creep.” It was a fierce battle, but Levine ultimately chose Moore as the winner.

However, the journey isn’t over for Darius just yet, as both Bublé and Ballerini hit their Steal buttons, and Levine pushed his Save, meaning the singer will remain with Team Adam.

Next up was Team Legend’s Kolby Cordell and Pablo Herrera, who faced off in a performance of “Tacones Rojos” by Sebastián Yatra. Legend picked Cordell as the winner, saying, “The fact that he took on this assignment and it wasn’t exactly in his wheelhouse and still really nailed it, I think the future is really bright for Kolby.”

Then came Team Bublé’s Braxton Garza and Jadyn Cree, who battled it out over a performance of “Danny’s Song” by Loggins & Messina. It was another hard-fought showdown and, in the end, Bublé picked Cree to move on in the competition, saying, “She has that thing, that spark that we can’t articulate or explain.”

Team Kelsea’s battle between Angie Rey and Tatum Scott is where the intensity increased. The two artists gave it their all with a performance of “Girl” by Maren Morris, and, ultimately, Ballerini chose Rey, saying, “I know I can help her with that. I feel like she’s full of surprises. She’s like my dark horse.”

However, Scott will receive another chance as Legend hit his Steal button, explaining, “I stole Tatum because I really wanted her in the Blinds. Her voice is in a unique spot for my team. She’s got her own lane.”

The penultimate battle saw a showdown between Team Adam’s Fran Posla and Ethan Eckenroad as they performed a stunning rendition of ”July” by Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges. Levine picked Eckenroad as the winner, stating, “They were both great. You’ve got to kind of go with your gut, so Ethan was the choice for me.”

Closing out the night were Team Legend’s Nell Simmons and Olivia Kuper Harris, who performed “Feel Like Making Love” by Roberta Flack. It was another hard-fought battle, but Legend ultimately chose Harris, saying, “I don’t think anyone sounds like her, and she can do some really interesting things in the competition.”

But Simmons isn’t leaving, as Levine slammed his Steal button and Legend hit his Save button, meaning she will remain on his team. “I was hoping that Nell would give me the opportunity to coach her again because she’s so fantastic, so poised and charismatic,” he said.

That means the singers going home after the first round of Battles were Braxton Garza, Fran Posla, and Pablo Herrera.

Those advancing are Angie Rey, Britton Moore, Darius J, Ethan Eckenroad, Jayden Cree, Kolby Cordell, Nell Simmons, Olivia Kuper Harris, and Tatum Scott.

What did you think of the first night of Battles? Did the coaches make the right decisions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.