In an epic HGTV crossover, Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs joined forces with Erin Napier and Ben Napier on the Sunday, March 9, episode of Home Town Takeover. After the episode aired, Jenny took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the Napiers for having her and her husband on the show.

“We loved our time in Sebring for this season’s Hometown Takeover!” she began. “Thankfully, we were able to combine our visit to check in on the projects with our kid’s spring break last year so we dropped them off with my family in Central Florida and headed to Sebring for a couple of days before all heading to the beach together.”

She continued, “It was so good to be back with the Hometown Takeover crew and to see a town in need of some TLC being transformed right before our eyes. This is such a special place and it was truly an honor to be a small part of this project (the kids are getting older and busier than ever so a couple of days away was all we could manage this year!). Thanks for having us back, Erin and Ben.”

Erin shared the post on her Instagram Story and added, “Always SO thankful for how yall show up for us! Thank you Jenn and Dave!”

Home Town Takeover features the Napiers taking over and renovating an entire small town. For Season 3, the show was filmed in Sebring, Florida, and the couple enlisted the help of the Marrs’ to help take on the daunting task.

“I was surprised at how less challenging this season was compared to the first two because our girls were older,” Erin admitted to TV Insider. She also added, “We’re also super familiar with our construction team and directing. It opens doors and makes things easier. It was less challenging in a lot of ways, but we were surprised to find more damage on the facades around the circle. We updated all the facades on the circle. Some had more issues than we anticipated for sure. ”

