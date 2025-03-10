Ringo and Other Music Stars, a ‘Wicked’ Advisor for ‘Voice’ Battles, Women Spill on the ‘Bachelor,’ Manhunt for Bin Laden

Legendary Beatle Ringo Starr gets a little help from his Nashville friends in a concert special. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo joins Kate Hudson, Coco Jones and Little Big Town as advisors during The Voice’s battle round. With the Bachelor finale looming, the women who didn’t make the final cut gather to tell all and confront Grant. A three-part docuseries explores the decade-long manhunt that resulted in the death of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

CBS

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman

Special

After Beyoncé and now Beatles legend Ringo Starr, who’ll be the next to go country? To celebrate his new country album Look Up (produced and co-written by T Bone Burnett), Ringo takes the stage of Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium alongside some of country’s top talents for a two-hour concert special. Highlights include an all-star rendition of “With a Little Help from My Friends” with proceeds benefiting the American Red Cross and victims of the California wildfires. With appearances by Dolly Parton and fellow surviving Beatle Paul McCartney, the special features duets and performances from a roster including Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Mickey Guyton, Rodney Crowell, Brenda Le, The War And Treaty, Jake White and many more.

The Voice YouTube

The Voice

8/7c

Carrying forward the “little help from my friends” theme, the music competition welcomes a new group of superstars as “Battle Advisors” to help mentor the coaches’ picks before they enter the Battle Rounds stage, with winners advancing to the Knockouts. Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner (and Oscar nominee for Wicked) Cynthia Erivo joins Michael Bublé’s team during rehearsals, with Kelsea Ballerini bringing in country friends Little Big Town, John Legend enlisting Coco Jones and Adam Levine turning to actress-singer Kate Hudson, whose Netflix comedy Running Point was just renewed for a second season.

Disney/Christopher Willard

The Bachelor

8/7c

Facing the women he denied a rose is a thorny situation for Grant Ellis as he endures the traditional “The Women Tell All” episode in advance of the season finale. First, 15 bachelorettes gather to rehash the highs and lows of their thwarted courtships, then Grant arrives to face the music and share some of the season’s more amusing outtakes. If anyone’s still laughing.

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Series Premiere

The latest installment of the Manhunt franchise is a three-part docuseries following the decade-long global effort to find and take down the terrorist mastermind of the attacks on September 11, 2001. The series interviews officials within the U.S. government who led the manhunt over two administrations, ultimately resulting in a raid of bin Laden’s secret Pakistani compound and his execution by U.S. special ops forces in 2011.

