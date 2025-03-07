This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Friday, March 7, episode of Jeopardy!]

What is… back to regularly scheduled programming? After months of tournaments, Jeopardy! is back with the regular syndicated game show. Matt Amodio won the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament on Thursday, March 6, ending the reign of tournaments.

Now, seven-day streak winner Laura Faddah, from Memphis, Tennessee, has returned to try and beat her record. She faced off against Omar Abu Realh, from Annandale, Virginia, and Roger Ghaman, from Studio City, California.

Faddah etched her name into the history books on December 27, 2024, when she became the first contestant ever to win at least seven games with less than $100,000 total. The manager’s total of $87,400 broke the previous record by contestant Tim Aten. He won seven consecutive games for a total of $107,499 before losing his eighth game. Besides Faddah, no other champion has had less than $100,000 after seven wins. On Friday, she told host Ken Jennings that she started watching Jeopardy! when she was 10 with her family.

However, on Friday’s game, things weren’t looking too good for Faddah as the first question she had answered was the eighth one, and she got it wrong, putting her at -$1,000. Her saving grace was Realh, an aerospace engineer, finding the Daily Double and answering incorrectly, putting him at -$600. Ghaman was on a roll, answering most of the questions and gaining a substantial lead.

As the first round wound down, Faddah moved to second place after Realh repeatedly answered questions wrong. By the end of the first round, the amounts weren’t substantial. Realh was in last place with $800. Faddah was sitting in second with $1,800. Ghaman, a TV editor and substitute teacher, was in first with $3,000.

In Double Jeopardy, Realh almost surpassed Ghaman with $2,800 by answering the first few questions in the round. However, when he found the first DD, he bet it all, got it wrong, and went back down to $0. He was then really in the hole with -$4,000. By the time Faddah found the second DD, she was in the lead with $6,200.

“Through his marriage to this woman, Boaz was the father of Obed, the grandfather of Jesse, & the great-grandfather of David,” the question read. “Who is Bathsheba?” Faddah answered incorrectly. She dropped down to $4,000 after wagering $1,800. She was still in the lead. The correct answer was, “Who is Ruth?”

They ran out of time before finishing Double Jeopardy with only a few questions left on the board. At the end of the round, Faddah led with $9,200. Ghaman was in second with $6,600. Realh came in last with $800.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Science Fiction.” The clue read, “Name shared by a groundbreaking magazine launched in April 1926 & a TV Anthology series that premiered in September 1985.”

Realh answered with “What is Popular Science?” but crossed it out. He wagered $0, staying at $800. Ghaman’s answer was “What is Outerlimits?” which was also incorrect. He wagered $3,601, making his final total $2,999. Faddah wrote down “What is Unsolved Mysteries?” She was also incorrect. The correct answer was “Amazing Stories.” Faddah wagered $4,001, giving her a total of $5,199, making her the night’s winner.

This gave her her eighth-straight win with a total of $92,599. Realh left with $2,000, and Ghadam left with $3,000. Faddah will be back on Monday, March 10, to defend her record with two new contestants.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, Check your local listings