Bode (Max Thieriot) has seemingly moved on from Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) — or is at least trying to — with Audrey (Leven Rambin). And now it seems like it’s Gabriela’s turn, in the March 7 episode of Fire Country. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her meeting a potential new love interest.

Bode, Gabriela, and Jake (Jordan Calloway) respond to a call only to find a man, Finn (Blake Lee), trying to break into a house. “I wasn’t expecting a 2-for-1,” Jake remarks, instructing the others to “talk him down — calmly,” he stresses. “We don’t know his mental state or if he’s armed.” He then radios it in and requests sheriffs.

When Gabriela and Bode get the man’s attention, he surprisingly thanks them for coming … then slips as he attempts to get down and falls painfully. Good thing Gabriela’s a paramedic! When Jake alerts him that the sheriffs are on the way, however, Finn reveals that he’s not breaking in. He was trying to check on his neighbor and had been the one to call 9-1-1. He tries to insist that Estelle needs help before he does, but his leg is pretty bad.

Watch the full sneak peek above for more as Finn explains just what he was doing and why he’s worried — and to see Gabriela’s reaction.

In this next episode, titled, “Death Trap,” in addition to Gabriela meeting this talented photographer who sets his artist’s eye on her, the station 42 crew responds to a wellness check at the home of a hoarder that escalates into a full-blown house fire, and Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) are forced to face the reality of his father’s (Jeff Fahey) ballooning cognitive troubles. Plus, it was directed by Leslie Alejandro, series star Kevin Alejandro‘s wife!

