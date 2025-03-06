HGTV Fans Go Wild for ‘Cool’ & ‘Handsome’ Ben Napier as ‘Home Town’ Star Shares New Video

Ben Napier and his wife and HGTV co-star Erin Napier are heading to Sebring, Florida, for the new season of Home Town Takeover, and Ben has been showing off all the city has to offer.

On Wednesday (March 5), Ben took to Instagram to share a video, which showed him taking part in various activities around Sebring, including racing in a purple Porsche, rocking an official leather race suit, driving a makeshift race car in a pair of skinny jeans, and riding a cool-looking wooden boat with his wife by his side.

“Just reminding everyone, but mostly my brothers, that this video exists. Sebring Florida, where all of Ben Napier’s dreams come true,” he captioned the post.

It’s no secret that Ben is a huge car enthusiast and has shared his collection on social media in the past. According to HouseBeautiful, Ben has half a million dollars worth of classic cars in his collection, including a 1948 Chevy 3100 Old Navy Truck, a 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, a 1962 Chevrolet C-10, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions, with one commenter writing, “This is actually so cool.”

“BEN you are the coolest dude,” said another.

Another added, “Ben is the handsomest!”

“You are the best Ben and you are my personal hero and role model,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

While the purple Porsche was the flashiest moment in the video, most fans were obsessed with the wooden boat.

“That boat is amazing!” wrote one fan.

“I am most jealous of the boat! Wow, gorgeous! Keep enjoying life and chasing your dreams!!” said another.

“All of this is awesome! But it’s the boat for me💯 always wanted to ride in one of those boats,” added one commenter.

Ben commented on the boat, writing, “I wanted to buy it!!! The best riding and driving boat I’ve ever been in. He would sell… but… 💰.”

Premiering on Sunday, March 9, at 8/7c, Home Town Takeover‘s third season will see Ben and Erin tackling over a dozen different renovation projects across the struggling lakeside community of Sebring, including homes, local businesses, and public spaces. The couple will be joined by 13 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help in their efforts to transform the town.

In a trailer for the new season, Ben said, “Sebring has a lake, a racetrack and a park in the center of town. All the puzzle pieces are there, but somehow they’re still struggling.”

Home Town Takeover premiere, March 9, HGTV