Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 16, “Books.”]

Abbott Elementary explored an important lesson on book bans in its latest episode, aptly titled “Books,” which saw Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Ava (Janelle James), and librarian Ms. Inez (Cree Summer) combat the dangers of uninformed parents.

While the series is always good about tackling topical issues, Abbott Elementary‘s decision to address book bans in school libraries is especially appropriate, as more and more librarians are being forced to remove titles from the shelves across the country. The predicament in this episode revolves around a title, The Sassy Wizard Kid (think Harry Potter), which library volunteer and Abbott mom Krystal (Raven Goodwin) isn’t cool with.

When Krystal overhears Barbara, Ava, and Ms. Inez talking about the title, she takes issue with the book’s accessibility to students. “As a Christian, I don’t like magic,” Krystal tells the women while asserting her religious stance on the matter.

“I’m a Christian, too, and so what if it’s got a little magic?” Barbara counters. The sentiment isn’t enough to sway Krystal, who argues the book doesn’t belong in the library because she’s seen the Reddit threads that prove the books are no good. But what proof could that possibly be? She claims that the online forum insinuated that The Sassy Wizard Kid promotes disrespectful behavior, and that’s a dealbreaker for Krystal.

While trying to appease the volunteer, Ms. Inez promises to not let Krystal’s daughter access the title, but ultimately, Ava bends to the woman’s will, having the book removed altogether. This approach doesn’t sit well with the PTA’s head, Tariq (Zack Fox), who complains that his son was upset when he wasn’t able to check the book out of the library.

In an attempt to appease all, Ava has a special bookshelf fashioned to allow for secret titles to be hidden in the library, but a student accidentally blows its cover in front of Krystal. The situation escalates to the point where the library is eventually closed. Ava has to call a PTA meeting to sort out the drama, putting The Sassy Wizard Kid to a vote.

There’s a lot of debate back and forth between opposing sides, but Barbara eventually puts her foot down, saying, “You can find a problem in any book, but there are so many ideas in these books that your children will never experience or learn from if you don’t let them read.”

It’s a statement that should ring in the minds of anyone who enjoys the library or access to books; a library is knowledge, and the more we reduce titles, the more damage we do to ourselves. Krystal begins to get the idea noting, “So, wait… these books are teaching kids about having a good growth mindset?” Translation: “I didn’t read the book I wanted to ban, I just made up an opinion based on what other people have said.”

Krystal defended her ignorance around the title, saying, “I just didn’t want my kid reading something that taught her how to be disrespectful to adults.” That is a valid argument, but Barbara’s counterpoint drives home the real issue at hand, as the teacher advises, “Then talk to her.”

Talking makes all the difference, and at the end of the day, it shouldn’t be up to teachers or librarians to limit what kids access in a library of age-appropriate titles; rather, it’s up to parents to monitor what their kids are consuming and to talk with them about it. Storytelling is one of the best ways for anyone to connect with perspectives they may never have considered before, and allowing religion to dictate which titles are included or not included in the library is an impediment on the public school system.

If parents wish to make changes to the library based on religious beliefs like Krystal, then attending a private school associated with that religion may be the better alternative. Public schools provide education to a diverse collection of students, so shouldn’t the libraries reflect that?

And while religion plays a part in Krystal’s argument, her lack of understanding regarding The Sassy Wizard Kid‘s true message is the main reason for her motivation to ban it. When the PTA votes on the title and people start bringing up other titles, Krystal and the other parents are forced to sit with the realization that different perspectives about titles that should be banned only diminish the size of the library their children will have access to.

By showing Krystal and other parents listening in on a reading of The Sassy Wizard Kid, the series promotes the idea that learning never really ends in life, even if you’re no longer in the four walls of a classroom. So, instead of banning books, maybe the true message is to keep on learning, because educating oneself can lead to peaceful compromises like the one we see in this episode, and isn’t that the ultimate goal?

What did you think of the Abbott Elementary school episode, “Books”? Let us know in the comments section, below, and tune in as Season 4 continues on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC