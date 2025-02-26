‘Abbott Elementary’: Will Ava & O’Shon Be the Show’s New It Couple?

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 4 Episode 15, “100th Day of School.”]

Abbott Elementary‘s latest episode, “100th Day of School,” delivered an answer to the will-they-won’t-they surrounding the titular school’s principal, Ava (Janelle James), and IT guy, O’Shon (Matthew Law), as the installment saw him plan to ask her out on a date.

While he tried figuring out the perfect way to ask Ava out, current fan-favorite couple Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) were not shy about offering their input. In their eyes, going bigger is best when it comes to Ava, and their suggestions range from helicopter rides to movie premieres to Michelin-star restaurants.

As for Ava, she continued her trend of complaining about O’Shon openly to her colleagues, pretending she was annoyed by him and the questions he’d been asking to help inform his approach to asking her on a date. After Gregory and Janine offered various tips for asking Ava out, O’Shon decided to keep things super simple.

Walking past Janine and Gregory amid their contemplation and conversation, O’Shon entered Ava’s office, and simply asked if she wanted to go out; she said yes, and he made his exit. It was as simple as that. But will this new duo become the next “it couple” of Abbott Elementary?

While we’re reluctant to go that far with declarations as Janine and Gregory remain a top-tier workplace comedy couple, we don’t hate the idea of Ava and O’Shon getting more screen time in the future. Before we get too ahead of ourselves, the pair will have to go on a first date before we can officially view them as a full-on couple.

Do they have what it takes to potentially dethrone Janine and Gregory as the show’s “it couple”? Let us know what you think of the prospective relationship in the comments section, below, and stay tuned to see how things will unfold between the duo as Season 4 continues on ABC.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC