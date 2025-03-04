Jay Manuel and Pamela Chavez are the newest stars coming to TLC to share their unique story. They were both born with the same rare genetic disorder.

Jay & Pamela premieres on TLC on Tuesday, March 4, and will dive deep into Manuel and Chavez’s disability and how they live with the condition. Scroll down for everything we know so far.

What condition do TLC’s Jay and Pamela have?

Manuel and Chavez have Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3 (OI), which is a brittle bone disorder.

What is Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3?

OI is a “genetic disorder characterized by increased bone fragility, low bone mass, and susceptibility to bone fractures,” according to the National Organization for Rare Diseases. As Manuel explained in a preview for the show, “We’re both little people.”

Manuel was told that he would not live past 5 years old, while Chavez wasn’t even expected to make it to 1 year old.

“Together, we’ve had over 400 [bone] fractures, and it can be as simple as rolling out of bed,” Manuel revealed.

How tall are TLC’s Jay and Pamela?

“We’re both 3-foot-4 inches tall,” Manuel shared, although Chavez pointed out that there’s a bit of a debate about their actual heights and claimed that her partner is actually 3-foot-3.

“Either way, we’re short, so it doesn’t make a difference,” Manuel added.

Where do TLC’s Jay and Pamela live?

The couple lives with Manuel’s parents in Atlanta, Georgia. They reside in a finished basement in the home but are looking for a place of their own on the TLC show. Because they use power chairs, finding a location that’s conducive to their needs is not easy.

“They yearn to one day move out of the basement and into their own place — but disagree on where that should be,” a press release for the series revealed. “Jay is happy to stay in the suburbs, whereas Pamela, restless after years in the basement, would love to be in the city. But finding any place that meets their needs as disabled power chair users proves to be harder than expected.”

“Of course, we do support their decision to move out,” Manuel’s father, Raphael, said in another show clip. “But what if something happens to them and we’re not there? I fear for them for that.”

Are TLC’s Jay and Pamela married?

Jay & Pamela documents the couple’s journey to become husband and wife. In a January 2024 Instagram post, Chavez referred to Manuel as her “soon-to-be husband.” They have not given an update on their status, although Manuel is wearing a ring on his left hand in one of Chavez’s posts from January 2025.

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 Premiere, Tuesday, March 4, 10/9c, TLC