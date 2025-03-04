‘Paradise’ Finale, the Return of ‘Daredevil,’ Meghan’s Lifestyle Tips, President’s Address to Congress
Hulu‘s Paradise (soon to air on ABC) wraps its first season with a big reveal and some cliffhangers. Marvel’s Daredevil, first seen on Netflix, returns with a Disney+ sequel. Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, shares lifestyle tips in a new series. Most networks interrupt regular programming to air the president’s address to Congress.
Paradise
In the eventful season finale of the post-apocalyptic thriller, rebellious Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) gets his marching orders from the villainous billionaire code-named Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson). With his daughter’s life at stake, Xavier is tasked to President Cal Bradford’s (James Marsden) killer, who apparently “came from the outside” of the subterranean town that no longer feels quite like paradise. What Xavier discovers will surprise everyone. But the twists don’t stop there, and in classic tradition, the season ends with several cliffhangers — which makes the early Season 2 renewal a relief. For those who don’t stream, ABC will begin airing the episodes on April 7.
Daredevil: Born Again
Charlie Cox once again adopts the heroic mantle, if not the costume, of Marvel’s Matt Murdock, the blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer famed for becoming a fearsome masked vigilante at night. In a sequel to the series that previously aired on Netflix (before Disney+ existed and became Marvel’s TV home), a tragic prologue provides the framework for Murdock, a year later, to renounce his Daredevil ways: “I’m not him anymore and I won’t let myself be.” We’ll see how long that lasts, especially with his nemesis Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk (a gravelly Vincent D’Onofrio), also professing a reformed nature, entering New York City’s political fray, setting up an inevitable collision of good and not-so-good. Launches with two episodes.
With Love, Meghan
Or, as the tabloids and royal watchers call her on their nicer days, the Duchess of Sussex. The former Suits star and royal-adjacent celebrity invites famous friends and chefs to join her as she channels her inner Martha Stewart in a lifestyle show. “This is about connecting with friends,” Meghan says, offering tips about gardening, cooking, flower arranging and the like, insisting, “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection. We’re in the pursuit of joy.” Who are we to deny anyone their moment of bliss?
The Joe Schmo Show
The fake reality show moves outside of the main house to the “losers’ loft,” where Ben (the only player who’s not in on the joke) has been exiled after being eliminated last week. The deception continues when he’s told there’s a way back into the game, but only if he can beat his fellow losers. As always, the competition is rigged, but that doesn’t mean Ben makes it easy for the others to keep up the charade.
Presidential Address to Congress (9 pm/ET): All major networks and news channels go live to Washington, D.C., where the president speaks to Congress after his first tumultuous and controversial six weeks in office. At the very least, it will give Saturday Night Live some new meat to chew on. CBS has announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will go live at 11:35 pm/ET, with guests including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- The Price Is Right at Night (8/7c, CBS): In case you missed it during the day, last week’s celebratory 10,000th episode of the enduring game show gets a prime-time repeat.
- Denise Richards and Her Wild Things (9/8c, Bravo): The actress and reality TV mainstay is back in the spotlight after her 2008-09 show It’s Complicated! and several seasons as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her newest venture, described as a “comedic docuseries,” follows her chaotic life with three daughters and supportive husband of six years Aaron Phypers.
- Jay & Pamela (10/9c, TLC): A docu-reality love story profiles Jay, 28, and Pamela, 30, who both have a rare brittle bone disorder and are confined to motorized power chairs. The series follows the couple as they plan to marry and move out of his parents’ basement into their own place.
ON THE STREAM:
- Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas (streaming on Paramount+): A three-part true-crime docuseries explores the 2020 murder case in which Ash Armand, a former star of the Vegas-based reality series Gigolos, is arrested after the discovery of the bludgeoned body of a client, 29-year-old Herleen Dulai.
- Lost Boys and Fairies (streaming on BritBox): A three-part drama set in Cardiff depicts the adoption journey of Andy (Prime Target‘s Fra Fee) and Gabriel (Siôn Daniel Young), the latter facing his own childhood traumas as they seek to adopt a boy from an abusive home who’s in foster care.
- Andrew Schulz: Life (streaming on Netflix): The comedian regales an audience at New York’ Beacon Theatre with his misadventures in trying to start a family.