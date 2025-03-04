‘Paradise’ Finale, the Return of ‘Daredevil,’ Meghan’s Lifestyle Tips, President’s Address to Congress

Disney / Brian Roedel

Paradise

Season Finale

In the eventful season finale of the post-apocalyptic thriller, rebellious Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) gets his marching orders from the villainous billionaire code-named Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson). With his daughter’s life at stake, Xavier is tasked to President Cal Bradford’s (James Marsden) killer, who apparently “came from the outside” of the subterranean town that no longer feels quite like paradise. What Xavier discovers will surprise everyone. But the twists don’t stop there, and in classic tradition, the season ends with several cliffhangers — which makes the early Season 2 renewal a relief. For those who don’t stream, ABC will begin airing the episodes on April 7.

Disney+ / Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again

Series Premiere

Charlie Cox once again adopts the heroic mantle, if not the costume, of Marvel’s Matt Murdock, the blind Hell’s Kitchen lawyer famed for becoming a fearsome masked vigilante at night. In a sequel to the series that previously aired on Netflix (before Disney+ existed and became Marvel’s TV home), a tragic prologue provides the framework for Murdock, a year later, to renounce his Daredevil ways: “I’m not him anymore and I won’t let myself be.” We’ll see how long that lasts, especially with his nemesis Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk (a gravelly Vincent D’Onofrio), also professing a reformed nature, entering New York City’s political fray, setting up an inevitable collision of good and not-so-good. Launches with two episodes.

Netflix

With Love, Meghan

Series Premiere

Or, as the tabloids and royal watchers call her on their nicer days, the Duchess of Sussex. The former Suits star and royal-adjacent celebrity invites famous friends and chefs to join her as she channels her inner Martha Stewart in a lifestyle show. “This is about connecting with friends,” Meghan says, offering tips about gardening, cooking, flower arranging and the like, insisting, “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection. We’re in the pursuit of joy.” Who are we to deny anyone their moment of bliss?

TBS

The Joe Schmo Show

9/8c

The fake reality show moves outside of the main house to the “losers’ loft,” where Ben (the only player who’s not in on the joke) has been exiled after being eliminated last week. The deception continues when he’s told there’s a way back into the game, but only if he can beat his fellow losers. As always, the competition is rigged, but that doesn’t mean Ben makes it easy for the others to keep up the charade.

Presidential Address to Congress (9 pm/ET): All major networks and news channels go live to Washington, D.C., where the president speaks to Congress after his first tumultuous and controversial six weeks in office. At the very least, it will give Saturday Night Live some new meat to chew on. CBS has announced that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will go live at 11:35 pm/ET, with guests including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

