Fans React to Nick Offerman’s Oscars Emcee Gig

Meaghan Darwish
Nick Offerman at the 2025 Oscars
Disney / Stewart Cook

The 2025 Oscars may have been hosted by Conan O’Brien, but he wasn’t the only one making an impression during the broadcast as Nick Offerman filled the role of announcer.

The Parks and Recreation fan-favorite was the voice of the biggest night in film, as he delivered his signature comedic stylings for the audience. But while Offerman’s extremely recognizable vocals kept things serious a majority of the time, he still managed to raise eyebrows with some of his jokes.

One particular joke that stood out was his pronunciation of presenter Amy Poehler‘s name, as he very inaccurately delivered her last name. As mentioned, above, Offerman starred alongside Poehler in Parks and Recreation, so the moment was a fun nod to their friendship.

But that wasn’t the only notable moment delivered by Offerman. Below, see how fans online have reacted to Offerman’s role as an announcer, and let us know what you thought of his delivery in the comments section.

