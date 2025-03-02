The 2025 Oscars may have been hosted by Conan O’Brien, but he wasn’t the only one making an impression during the broadcast as Nick Offerman filled the role of announcer.

The Parks and Recreation fan-favorite was the voice of the biggest night in film, as he delivered his signature comedic stylings for the audience. But while Offerman’s extremely recognizable vocals kept things serious a majority of the time, he still managed to raise eyebrows with some of his jokes.

One particular joke that stood out was his pronunciation of presenter Amy Poehler‘s name, as he very inaccurately delivered her last name. As mentioned, above, Offerman starred alongside Poehler in Parks and Recreation, so the moment was a fun nod to their friendship.

But that wasn’t the only notable moment delivered by Offerman. Below, see how fans online have reacted to Offerman’s role as an announcer, and let us know what you thought of his delivery in the comments section.

nick offerman mispronouncing amy poehler’s name oh that’s my parks and recreation family forever pic.twitter.com/mMkk5j9Zz1 — charlotte! (@filmsforsue) March 3, 2025

is…… is that nick offerman doing the winner voiceovers for the oscars pic.twitter.com/YId7ABslS5 — ash 🌙 (@LoonieLunas) March 3, 2025

nick offerman narrating… conan hosting… culkin funny ass acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/tC6WPaFgym — luc (@FALCO_PLAYER) March 3, 2025

this bit between Nick Offerman and Conan O’Brien at the Oscars lol pic.twitter.com/KqljP8jTzD — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

I thought I was imagining things by hearing Nick Offerman voice at the Oscars but no I’m correct. I recognize Ron Swanson voice anywhere #oscars pic.twitter.com/eL0SQFWM9R — The Patric (@ThePatricIsReal) March 3, 2025

Nick Offerman having some fun at Amy Poehler’s name during the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7UczQ1Sf4Z — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 3, 2025