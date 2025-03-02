Hulu Subscribers Rage As Oscars Livestream Cuts Out

Sunday (March 2) night’s Oscars telecast came with a major glitch for a certain set of streaming audiences. Hulu subscribers raged on social media after experiencing technical issues while trying to catch the 97th Academy Awards during the live telecast.

“Omg I’m trying to watch Oscars live and hulu is not working!” one user wrote before revealing that they turned to FuboTV for relief when the Disney-parented streamer cut out.

“Hulu owes me a d**n refund right about now,” wrote another. “All that advertisement about streaming the #Oscars2025 only for the site not to work.”

“Y’all better give everyone a free month at the very least,” one customer offered online. “App crashing and logging people out on Oscar night. This sucks a**.”

Hulu responded to the widespread complaints on its support-themed handle, writing, “Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.”

ABC hosts the 2025 Academy Awards, and since that is a fellow Disney-owned company, Hulu promised to stream the event live for subscribers. The error with Hulu’s live stream reportedly began right as the telecast began, with the Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo-led musical tributes to The Wizard of OzThe Wiz, and Wicked.

As one user summarized of the issues, “Just to recap: Hulu streamed a red carpet program with no problem, then instead of going into the Oscars went immediately into an episode of 20/20, and then crashed and made it impossible to watch the Academy Awards. Great job hulu.”

Hulu’s support page continued to individually respond to user complaints as the error unfolded, promising one complainant they were “currently investigating this behavior with a high priority” and telling another, “We’ve got all hands on deck working to get things cleared up.”

Here are more reactions to the Hulu outage by frustrated would-be Oscars watchers.

The Oscars




