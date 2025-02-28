Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

We can’t blame this one for sticking with Bode (Max Thieriot). As TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the February 28 episode of Fire Country shows, he’s still haunted by the tragic loss of Rafael (Victor Andrés Trelles Turgeon), who died despite Bode and Jake’s (Jordan Calloway) efforts to help him while on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest.

Now, as this next episode, “My Team,” begins, Bode’s working at Smokey’s behind the bar. When he checks on a customer at a table, the person says he needs a few more minutes. Bode offers all the time he needs, but, “I’m all out of time, Bode, because you couldn’t save me,” a very dead-looking Rafael says. “I tried, Rafael,” Bode tells him. “I’m so sorry.”

That’s when Bode wakes from the nightmare, in the bunks at Station 42. Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) comments on him sleeping there; it was closer after a late night at Smokey’s, he explains. “You said Rafael’s name. Did you have a nightmare?” she asks, hurrying to explain, “I wasn’t trying to eavesdrop. It’s your first shift since you lost him. I’m checking in, firefighter to firefighter.”

So what is Bode’s plan to deal with that loss? Well, it’s not to open up to his ex-girlfriend. Watch the full sneak peek above to see what he’s going to do and why she understandably looks worried.

Earlier this season, it was Gabriela spiraling, but she’s working her way back up and has reconnected with her father, Manny (Kevin Alejandro). There’s always, of course, the question of whether Bode and Gabriela will get back together, but right now, he also has something going on with Audrey (Leven Rambin). And, as executive producer Tia Napolitano told us in December, “I think in the epic ‘Will there or won’t they?’ for Bode and Gabriela, we might not see their time very soon.”

Also in “My Team,” Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game. Meanwhile, Vince’s (Billy Burke) ex-girlfriend (Constance Zimmer) returns … which should be interesting for Sharon (Diane Farr).

