[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4 “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis.”]

The wilderness chose. And it chose Lottie (Simone Kessell). The tortured soul drew her last breath in the fourth episode of Season 3. As a teen, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) had been the greatest believer in the mysterious supernatural force that the stranded Yellowjackets sensed in the wilderness. She continued her devotion to what she called “it” through her adult life in which she became a spiritual guide.

That all came crashing down in the second season finale, and she’s been trying to claw her way back to a life she can love ever since. One way to do that was to make amends, which Kessell explains to TV Insider was what Lottie was planning to do after that painful scene of her practicing a speech in the mirror.

“She’s rehearsing an apology for the people who believed in her, the people she feels she’s let down, the people she feels she’s lied to. And I think she’s just trying to cope with that,” she says. (Watch the full video above.) “She’s feeling guilty about what she’s done. She’s also not in her right mind. You can tell from those episodes. Losing Lottie, it was heartbreaking. And to play her with such truth and authenticity and then she passes… It was terrible.”

Is there any chance that Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) could have done it? Lynskey tells us, “The finger gets pointed at everybody. I think that’s the fun thing about this season, really. There’s a lot of different suspects. For me as Melanie, I did not like that twist in the storyline. I didn’t like Lottie dying. But Shauna has much more complicated feelings about Lottie than I do about Simone.”

Eaton said to us, “It’s sad. I love Simone. It’s just baby Lottie now.”

Click on the video above to hear more from the actors, as well as Lynskey’s take on Shauna being haunted by Jackie (Ella Purnell).

