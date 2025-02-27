And baby pig makes three! Peppa Pig is going to be welcoming a new bundle of joy into the picture in an upcoming episode of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

Hasbro revealed the news on Thursday (February 27), with Kylie Kelce hosting the exclusive news on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, with a special guest interview with Mummy Pig herself (watch below).

Peppa Pig will deliver the news to the sweet little swines on a special episode called “The Big Announcement,” which airs on Monday, March 31, at 9 a.m. ET/PT.

The logline for the episode teases, “The new Season 10 episode will feature Mummy and Daddy Pig sharing the exciting news with Peppa and her brother, George. While Peppa is already a big sister to George, fans will see her welcome and adjust to having a new baby sister or brother. Peppa has been the first best friend to preschoolers around the globe, and now little ones will see her step into a bigger role with her new little sibling arriving in Season 11 later this year.”

In a statement about the news, Hasbro exec Esra Cafer said, “A transformative new era is unfolding for Peppa Pig and her family! As any family that has welcomed a new addition knows, everything is about to change. A baby brings a special dynamic that will warm hearts as fans celebrate this new exciting time alongside Peppa’s family.”

Hasbro also revealed that the season will feature various rollouts related to the pregnancy news, including a gender reveal in April that’s being revealed by Walmart in a branding partnership, as well as the baby’s name and arrival.

“As a big sister, Peppa Pig’s relationship with little brother George has provided sweet moments throughout the years, as well as many important lessons about confidence and how to be a good sibling. As the new family dynamic develops, Peppa will have many opportunities to show George the ropes alongside viewers who may be adapting to changes and ‘big feelings’ in their own families. With Mummy and Daddy Pig now outnumbered, they experience their own opportunities to evolve, discovering new ways to parent together, adapting to new challenges and taking each muddy puddle they encounter in stride,” the company also teases.

