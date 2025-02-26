Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Things got extra spicy on Wednesday’s (February 26) edition of The View when not one but two cohosts called another out for constantly interrupting them.

During a discussion on Donald Trump‘s newest administrative controversy — specifically, him claiming that those with $5 million to spare can get an express pass to citizenship — Alyssa Farah Griffin continuously tried to talk over Sunny Hostin when she was making her point and then did the same to Whoopi Goldberg. In both cases, they called her out for speaking out of turn with apparent exasperation.

Griffin, who worked for Trump’s first administration, got through her entire argument without anyone cutting in, and she said that while Trump’s work on the economy left something to be desired — “My eggs were like $14 the other day,” she noted — she felt he was winning on his immigration actions.

First, she did knock Trump’s tactic with the so-called “gold card” visas, saying, “Don’t make it sound like we’re for sale.” But then she dug into his wins, saying, “The border crisis, he’s effectively solved in one month. This blew my mind. The Washington Post [reported] there’s been a 98 percent drop in daily border crossings in the lowest single-day total in 15 years. This past week, from an all-time high of 11,000 in December of 2023 under Biden to only 200 a week ago under Trump. So he’s doing that. That is what people voted for. Now please get to the economy, because everything’s too damn expensive.”

Sara Haines was the second to speak up and warned that offering up easy access to American residence and citizenship could accelerate terrorist activity: “He talks so much about criminals coming across the borders and all the problems they bring with them. People with money can be criminals, too, and they have more resources to be criminals.” She pointed out that many of the 9/11 attackers were from Saudi Arabia, a wealthy nation, and added, “Right now you have Trump talking loosely about taking over Gaza; that puts a terrorist target on our back, and extremist groups, jihadists, will not stop until they’re not just done with land grabs, they’re done with Western civilization. So they will definitely come here if this kind of thing is can be bought. It is way easier than the way that they were planning in the past.”

Joy Behar glibly added, “All I can say is, thank God someone’s looking out for millionaires! Because this guy has now cut $2 trillion cuts from the social net in this country. Let’s talk about that for a second. Forget this gold card. It’s a stupid idea, in my opinion, but $2 trillion in cuts will include Medicaid, SNAP — which means food stamps — and nine million people will be affected… This hasn’t gone into effect yet, no, but they want it, and they’ll get it if they really push it…. And more cuts are coming, probably Social Security and Medicare, which has not happened yet, but it will. If they continue on this streak, it will happen. So people have to know that. Fine, you want to come in here and bring your $5 million with you, create jobs, maybe. But all these people, what happens to them? That’s what I want to know.”

Hostin, after agreeing with Behar and saying that was all part of the Project 2025 blueprint, returned to the original immigration discussion and noted that some European countries have their own version of a “gold card” but added, “I think what’s fascinating to me is that, yes, he ran on immigration, and he ran really on the Southern border [but] we also border Canada, and that’s actually the largest border, but they’re not really going into Canada and looking for those Canadian people that are kind of jumping back and forth that come across the Northern border.”

At that, Griffin began to speak over her and disagree that Canadians aren’t the cause of any Northern border crisis — rather, “it’s people coming from other parts of the world — India, Mexico.”

“I spoke to Governor Whitmer about it,” Hostin quickly countered. “But yeah, can I just finish what I was saying?” As she continued to argue that the reason the Southern border is such a fixture of the Trump administration’s attention is “those migrants look a certain way,” Griffin once again jumped in to argue and Hostin had to reclaim her time a second time before adding, “So it’s okay for Russian oligarchs to come over, it’s okay for people with money to come over, but it’s not okay to provide a path to citizenship for people that have been here, like the DACA recipients, for other people that look a different way.”

Griffin then got a chance to make her point about the source of illegal migration across the Northern border, saying, “Mexico and India are the two largest places that people are coming because they’re saying that it’s actually easier than going through the cartels and going through a more secure Southern border.”

Then, Goldberg took her turn to close out the discussion and demanded, “I want somebody to make a decision about immigration because if you’re saying, ‘I want somebody to make a decision, either when you’re welcome here and you come, or you’re not.” She also countered Griffin’s argument, saying, “If we’re going to brag about immigration going down there, it might be another reason it’s going down because you’re threatening people.”

At that, Griffin once again decided to speak up, this time interrupting Goldberg, who said, “Let me finish now this time… My point is, we have spent over 100 years saying to people, ‘Come, you’re welcome. We’ll take you…’ Now nobody knows how you get in. What do you do? Because it’s a mess.” She went on to cap off the very tense conversation by taking a stand and saying, “We need folks coming in to help us figure out how to do stuff. We’re not the only people on the planet.”

As Sunny was making her point, Alyssa (not surprised at all) obnoxiously kept interrupting her. #TheView pic.twitter.com/RZ0oC9zp3S — Chanteezy Is In Her Villian Era ♉️💛🪷 (@iamchanteezy) February 26, 2025

Whoopi put Alyssa in her place! #TheView pic.twitter.com/m2b2czw4K7 — Chanteezy Is In Her Villian Era ♉️💛🪷 (@iamchanteezy) February 26, 2025



The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC