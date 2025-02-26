“There’s been a tweet.” Uh-oh. Those are the words that start the dominos falling for journalist Douglas (Hugh Bonneville) in the British series Douglas Is Cancelled, from Steven Moffat.

The four-episode series, which also stars Karen Gillan, is coming to BritBox on Thursday, March 6, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trailer. The cast also includes Nick Mohammed, Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, and Alex Kingston. (It’s a Doctor Who reunion for Moffat, Gillan, Kingston, and Bonneville, as well as a Coupling reunion for Moffat and Miles.)

In Douglas Is Cancelled, a tweet about Bonneville’s character alleges he made a sexist joke at a wedding. That goes viral — his wife Sheila (Kingston) is not pleased when Madeline (Gillan), his co-host on a popular current affairs show – retweets to her over two million followers. (Madeline is young and sharp, Douglas middle-aged and highly respected.) That tweet tears Douglas’ life apart, and he tries to save his career with help from Sheila, editor Toby (Miles), and agent Bentley (Beale).

“I was a little drunk,” Douglas, who says he doesn’t remember the joke, concedes in the trailer, but Toby disagrees, even though he wasn’t there. “We’re journalists, we’re never there,” Toby argues. “Having opinions about things we didn’t witness is the entire point of our existence.”

At one point, Douglas says he can’t tell the truth “because I work in television.” So is he truly guilty or a victim of cancel culture? That and how Madeline is caught in it in all — “It wasn’t a joke, though, was it? It was a story, and the story you told them was about me,” she says at the end of the trailer — are the questions for the timely series about gender politics and trial by social media.

Joining creator Moffat as executive producers on the show are director Ben Palmer and Sue Vertue. Lawrence Till is producer.

Douglas Is Cancelled, US Streaming Premiere, Thursday, March 6, BritBox