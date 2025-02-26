‘Survivor’ at 48, ‘Price Is Right’ Milestone, ‘Berlin ER,’ ‘Wild Cards’ Goes ‘Rear Window’

Survivor

Season Premiere 8/7c

The tribe will speak again, as it has for the last 25 years. The reality competition that transformed TV in the summer of 2000 is back for a 48th season, with 18 castaways signing up for the adventure of a lifetime in Fiji, and host Jeff Probst keeping things real during heated tribal councils. In the two-hour season opener, the newly arrived players are split into three tribes of six members, and no one wants to be the first person voted out.

The Price Is Right

Special

And then there are shows that feel truly eternal, none more so than the pricing game that celebrates the staggering milestone of its 10,000th episode. For the occasion, host Drew Carey promises games with supersized prices, with the number 10,000 or multiples of 10 appearing throughout the show. If you miss it today, CBS repeats the episode at night on Tuesday, March 4.

Apple TV+

Berlin ER

Series Premiere

Turns out hospital chaos is a universal language. If Max’s gripping The Pitt only whetted your appetite for high-intensity medical drama, this German-language series goes even deeper into dysfunction when a freshly arrived doctor (Haley Louise Jones), the fifth new boss in several months, transfers from Munich to take over the ER in what’s described as “the country’s s—tiest hospital.” You know you’re in for a rough ride when what at first appears to be a damaged patient turns out to be one of the most gifted docs on the floor.

Jeff Weddell/The CW

Wild Cards

8/7c

No light mystery’s deck of tricks is complete without an occasional homage to the masters. This week, it’s a tip of the hat to Hitchcock—the classic Rear Window in particular—with Max (Vanessa Morgan) channeling James Stewart when she’s homebound with a sprained ankle, and only a pair of binoculars (and an active imagination?) for company. Snooping on the condo across the street, Max believes she’s witnessed a murder. Can she convince her detective partner Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to play the Grace Kelly part and check it out? Followed by Good Cop/Bad Cop (9/8c), with the mismatched sibling detectives Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) investigating the death of a crypto bro who swallowed a poisoned mushroom.

ABC

Will Reeve: Finding My Father

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Will Reeve was only 2 years old when his famous father, movie Superman Christopher Reeve, was paralyzed in 1995 after a catastrophic horse-riding fall. Now an ABC News correspondent, Will charts a personal journey to complete his dad’s last expedition, a documentary about the migration of the Pacific gray whale. Traveling to Baja, Mexico, and an Alaskan island near Siberia, he meets with guides and other locals who met Christopher on his travels 30 years ago, finding new connection to his dad, who passed away in 2004.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV: