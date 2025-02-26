‘Survivor’ at 48, ‘Price Is Right’ Milestone, ‘Berlin ER,’ ‘Wild Cards’ Goes ‘Rear Window’
Survivor returns for its 48th season as it marks its 25th year on CBS. Another milestone occurs on the daytime The Price Is Right, celebrating its 10,000th episode. If Max’s The Pitt leaves you wanting more hospital drama, Apple TV+ imports the gritty Berlin ER from Germany. The CW’s Wild Cards pays homage to Hitchcock with a twist on Rear Window.
Survivor
The tribe will speak again, as it has for the last 25 years. The reality competition that transformed TV in the summer of 2000 is back for a 48th season, with 18 castaways signing up for the adventure of a lifetime in Fiji, and host Jeff Probst keeping things real during heated tribal councils. In the two-hour season opener, the newly arrived players are split into three tribes of six members, and no one wants to be the first person voted out.
The Price Is Right
And then there are shows that feel truly eternal, none more so than the pricing game that celebrates the staggering milestone of its 10,000th episode. For the occasion, host Drew Carey promises games with supersized prices, with the number 10,000 or multiples of 10 appearing throughout the show. If you miss it today, CBS repeats the episode at night on Tuesday, March 4.
Berlin ER
Turns out hospital chaos is a universal language. If Max’s gripping The Pitt only whetted your appetite for high-intensity medical drama, this German-language series goes even deeper into dysfunction when a freshly arrived doctor (Haley Louise Jones), the fifth new boss in several months, transfers from Munich to take over the ER in what’s described as “the country’s s—tiest hospital.” You know you’re in for a rough ride when what at first appears to be a damaged patient turns out to be one of the most gifted docs on the floor.
Wild Cards
No light mystery’s deck of tricks is complete without an occasional homage to the masters. This week, it’s a tip of the hat to Hitchcock—the classic Rear Window in particular—with Max (Vanessa Morgan) channeling James Stewart when she’s homebound with a sprained ankle, and only a pair of binoculars (and an active imagination?) for company. Snooping on the condo across the street, Max believes she’s witnessed a murder. Can she convince her detective partner Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to play the Grace Kelly part and check it out? Followed by Good Cop/Bad Cop (9/8c), with the mismatched sibling detectives Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook) investigating the death of a crypto bro who swallowed a poisoned mushroom.
Will Reeve: Finding My Father
Will Reeve was only 2 years old when his famous father, movie Superman Christopher Reeve, was paralyzed in 1995 after a catastrophic horse-riding fall. Now an ABC News correspondent, Will charts a personal journey to complete his dad’s last expedition, a documentary about the migration of the Pacific gray whale. Traveling to Baja, Mexico, and an Alaskan island near Siberia, he meets with guides and other locals who met Christopher on his travels 30 years ago, finding new connection to his dad, who passed away in 2004.
INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:
- Chicago Med (8/7c, NBC): The hospital gets an unexpected visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospital rep. Followed by Chicago Fire (9/8c), where paramedic Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) welcomes someone from her past for a late-night ambulance ride-along; and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), with Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) dealing with his father’s illness while Intelligence tracks a serial killer.
- NFL Slimetime Presents Nickelodeon’s Game Changers (8/7c, Nickelodeon): Young Dylan hosts a Black History Month sports special profiling some of today’s prominent Black quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels.
- Abbott Elementary (8:30/7:30c, ABC): While Abbott celebrates its 100th day of school, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) gets a surprise from her daughter (Iyana Halley).
- Nova (9/8c, PBS): The science program explores the “Baltimore Bridge Collapse” of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last March, with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard, Navy and National Transportation Safety Board investigators explaining how the gateway bridge collapsed so quickly after being struck by a cargo ship.
- Shoresy (streaming on Hulu): The Letterkenny spinoff returns for a fourth season, with the title character (Jared Keeso) exploring his options after hockey.
- Prime Target (streaming on Apple TV+): In the thriller’s penultimate episode, math prodigy Edward (Leo Woodall) faces new dangers from his NSA pursuers and other interested parties as he gets this close to a breakthrough in his prime-number theorem that could change the world.