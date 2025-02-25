Savannah Chrisley‘s boyfriend, Robert Shiver, proved how loyal he is just weeks into their relationship. The reality star and former football player had only been dating for a month when she learned that her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles had died in a motorcycle accident.

The news broke while Chrisley was visiting her dad, Todd Chrisley, in prison in Florida. “Before I went in, I just texted Robert, and I just said, ‘Nic died,’ that’s all I said,” Chrisley recalled in an interview with People. “Keep in mind, we had been dating a month, and when that happened, Robert reached out to my publicist Alex and my best friend Tyler and was like, ‘Hey guys, how do I show up for her? I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what to do. But just let me know if there’s anything I can do.'”

He showed up in a big way by flying to Pensacola to support her in person. “He was there when I got out of visitation and he sent me a text and said, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know I’m here. I got you guys food and I just want to get you home.’ And he took me and the kids home,” she added, referring to her younger siblings Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley.

When they got home, Chrisley told her boyfriend that she wanted to go to the crash site to see it in person, and he took her there. “Robert walks up to me and he goes, ‘Hey, do you mind if I say a prayer for Nic and his family?'” the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test competitor continued. “And in that moment, I was like, ‘This is the type of person you want to spend the rest of your life with.’ Someone who shows up for you and shows up for you well in situations like that.”

Although things were a bit messy between Chrisley and Kerdiles after their 2020 split, she said she loved him with “all [her] heart” and had to go through an intense grieving process. “After a few weeks, I told Robert, I was like, ‘I promise I will stop talking about it. I just have to go through my process,'” she explained. “And Robert’s exact words were, ‘You weren’t my first love, and I wasn’t yours, but we can be each other’s last.'”