It’s been more than two years since Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences, and the longtime couple has not spoken a word to each other in that time. The pair’s daughter Savannah Chrisley gave a relationship update on Thursday, February 20, and revealed that her parents still “don’t get to speak.”

“It’s been two years and they haven’t spoken a word to each other,” Savannah confirmed to People. “They’ve been together almost 30 years, and they’ve never gone a day in their life without being with one another. That’s been a challenge. That should never happen.”

In January 2023, Todd began a 12-year prison sentence, while Julie started her seven-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. Nine months later, it was revealed that the former reality stars’ sentences had been reduced, with Todd’s set to end after 10 years in January 2033 and Julie’s shortened by 14 months to conclude in October 2028.

Savannah slammed the Bureau of Prisons for claiming to strive toward keeping families together. “That is so far from the truth,” she insisted. “They make it almost impossible for you to communicate with loved ones. They make it almost impossible to visit. They don’t make anything easy. There should never be a time where they keep them from communicating, and they do. They interfere with emails. They interfere with mail.”

In May 2023, Savannah opened up about her parents’ lack of communication on her Unlocked podcast. “I don’t think there’s a single letter [from my mom] that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad,” Savannah shared. “They don’t get to talk. So we’re like, what, four months in almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months, is a lot.” She is currently working with president Donald Trump to try and have her parents pardoned.

And although Todd and Julie aren’t able to communicate with one another, Savannah said she tries to “visit them as much as possible.” That usually ends up being “once, twice a month” during the school year, as Savannah is now the guardian of her younger sister, Chloe, who is still in school.