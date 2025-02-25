Doctor Odyssey is ready to make waves again when the show returns for its midseason premiere on March 6, kicking off with a two-part “Shark Attack” storyline. According to stars Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, it’s going to be quite a ride as the show’s maiden voyage continues at full steam.

“The second half of the season is definitely eventful and thrilling, and it’s pretty exciting stuff,” Johnson teased to TV Insider. “Fun to be a part of.”

Jackson, whose Max Bankman found himself in the middle of a complicated love triangle with Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale) before the winter hiatus, promised there will be plenty of drama ahead for the big three, even beyond the matter of finding out the paternity and what’s next for Avery’s pregnancy.

“For our three characters, the back half of the season really is that story. It is the most important thing happening between the three of them, and what it does beyond the just, ‘Who’s the daddy?’ [issue] is it forces all three of them to work through their relationship dynamics and come to some sort of stated understanding between each other of who wants what from whom. And that’s where we get to by the end of the season,” he explained.

One major wrinkle will be the arrival of a potential new romantic interest (at least from the looks of the preview) for Max: Adrienne Palicki‘s Dr. Brooke Lane, a trauma surgeon who plays a vital role in the medical crew’s response to the rash of shark attacks in the premiere.

“We have these very, very serious, dire cases that get brought aboard, and what she drops into the professional side of the show, the medical side of the show, is another doctor who is a subject matter expert, who is able to put Max in his place, which he may need from time to time,” Jackson teased of the newcomer. “And then on the personal side, I think the presence of this co-equal, beautiful woman in Max’s ear forces Avery to examine some of her feelings and desires around Max and brings all of that to a head. So she’s a great addition. And of course, the character knows none of this. So she’s this bomb that goes off in the center of our story, and she doesn’t know what it is exactly that she’s done, but she feels all of these dynamics around her.”

Also returning on the romantic front is Shania Twain‘s Heather, who first made a splash in “Singles Week” as a flirty widower with her eye on the captain. While Johnson couldn’t say what will happen when Heather and Robert reunite, he did offer praise for the country singer’s ability to get into character for the show.

“I’m happy that she’s coming back,” Johnson said of Twain’s role reprisal. “Let’s put it that way: It’s pretty remarkable when you’re an enormous success like Shania has been in her part of the world, and then you come into our part of the world, and she picks up her professionalism right there and brings it. I thought the episodes introducing her and with the captain and everything were sweet, and I want to see how it all turns out.” Well, he’s not alone in that!

Doctor Odyssey, midseason premiere, March 6, 9/8c, ABC