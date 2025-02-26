“We have great stuff to use from Shadow Rising,” he says of the fourth book in author Robert Jordan’s WoT series (also Judkins’ favorite entry). “We also still have stuff that we’ve saved from previous books [and] this is the right moment to see some of these things.” Among them: the royal family of Aes Sedai trainee Elayne, played by Callum Kerr, Olivia Williams, and Luke Featherstone Nuno Lopes! “We have characters from Andor that you meet in Episode 302 that were introduced in the very first book, but we wanted to wait until you could really meet them, when we have the time in the show to do a proper introduction of these characters instead of just sort of shuffling some actors on screen and then shuffling them off.”

Next to them, we have Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), village boy Rand (Josha Stradowski), along with his love, Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Moiraine’s warder Lan (Daniel Henney), and Aviendah (Ayoola Smart), the Maiden of the Spear who will prove essential in leading this troupe to the desert land known as the Aiel Waste. That is, if Rand can take any guidance now that he’s been revealed to be the prophesized Dragon Reborn.