Don Lemon did not hold back while addressing Megyn Kelly‘s comments about Joy Reid. After Kelly made a negative post on X about Reid’s firing from MSNBC, Lemon fired back by calling out the former Today star.

Lemon was referencing Reid’s X message that said, “Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.”

On the Monday, February 24, episode of his YouTube show, Lemon said, “Let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-something years as a journalist and my 50-something years as a person of color, go f**k yourself. Okay? I usually don’t like to talk about her because she’s one of those people, she thrives on it, she has built the second part of her career on being a troll.”

He also threw Kelly’s own words back at her by insisting that she’s actually the “worst person who’s not on television anymore.” To prove his point, Lemon showed headlines about Kelly making negative remarks about other women. “And then she is supposed to be a big supporter of women, remember that, right?” he added.

Lemon directly called out Kelly for previously referring to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a “b**ch,” continuing, “Was that really necessary? And how is that supportive of women? Now, she could’ve given some advice and said, ‘Hey, you need to somehow establish a bond or connection with your audience.’ She doesn’t have to call the woman a ‘B.'”

The former CNN journalist also called Kelly a “racist” and concluded, “I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly, and then, when people show you who they are, you better f**king believe it, because we should’ve known.”

On February 23, Variety reported that Reid and Alex Wagner were out at MSNBC in a major shake-up to the weekly lineup. Reid hosted her final episode of The ReidOut this week.