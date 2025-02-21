Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

The Voice‘s blind auditions continue on Monday (February 24), and at least one contestant will have the whole coaching panel on their feet. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, a 22-year-old from Maple Valley, Washington, knocks everyone’s socks off with her powerful performance of “La llorona” by Ángela Aguilar.

Adam Levine‘s chair turns at the first note, and Michael Bublé quickly follows. It doesn’t take long for coaches Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend to follow suit upon hearing her soulful delivery of the Spanish-language song.

“What is your name, you magical human being?” Kelsea Ballerini asks first. After Lucia’s answer, Ballerini adds, “That made me weirdly emotional. Did you guys feel that?”

“If it didn’t, you guys don’t have a soul,” Levin jokes in response.

“I was very teary,” Ballerini continues. “Well, no notes. I really just want to be along for your ride. I want to be a sounding board when you need it. You have a God-given voice.”

Levine puts on a hard sell right away to say, “It’s very rare when someone has it all: the emotion, the precision. This is my 17th season doing the show, and I just want to fall madly in love with a singer and their voice that I thought was singular and that I had never heard anything like before, and here you are.”

Legend takes a leaf from the Blake Shelton playbook, though, and asks about her story, and she explains, “My influences have been Brandi Carlile… I play at airports, I play at weddings, anything you can imagine.” Legend, conveniently, is married to fellow Washington native Chrissy Teigen and has a show upcoming nearby, too.

After a brief interruption attempt by the vigilant Levine, Legend continues, “Listening to you sing that song, it was like Janis Joplin and Amy Winehouse were singing in Spanish, which was such an interesting combination of things. This is why we love music so much: because we get to hear people like you kicking the ass of a song. You really kicked its ass. All of us would love to coach you. I certainly would.”

But Levine is undeterred and puts on a second pitch: “I gotta tell you a story about Brandi Carlile. Because what struck me about her was it was a voice that you couldn’t ignore because it was so different, and when you were singing — especially when you were doing the things that nobody in the world does — that has the potential to do what Brandi did, which was disrupt and change the way that people perceive what good singing is. And that versatility and that passion and all of that, you have it all in spades,” he tells her.

That’s when Bublé pulls out his best card and speaks to Lucia in Spanish, much to Legend’s chagrin. “I think it’s my turn now. Isn’t it? I mean, seriously, you have an amazing voice. I want you on my team.” Bublé then continues in English to say, “You are so unique. You are so amazing. If I’m lucky enough, Lucia, that you choose me, awesome. If not, then I’m going to watch every week, and I’m going to cheer for you. Thank you for lifting this whole place up and being so amazing.”

Once it’s decision time, and the audience is shouting advice to Lucia, Bublé adds in Spanish, “Don’t listen to them. It’s in your heart.”

The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays, NBC