It’s been a year since Season 2 of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? aired on HGTV, leaving fans with questions about when the show is returning. Unfortunately, host Kim Spradlin-Wolfe has confirmed that the beloved series will not be coming back for Season 3.

The Survivor winner confirmed to the San Antonio Express that she “officially said no” to a new season of her home renovation show. She cited wanting to spend more time with her husband and three children as the reason why she’s taking a step back from television.

“I’m focused on making homes for other people and simultaneously neglecting my own,” she admitted. Wolfe and her husband, Brian Wolfe, will continue running their Wolfe Home design firm in Texas, but their work will be done off-camera.

“We looked to find a way that we could make it work,” she added. “And it’s just not the format of filming the show. There came this real clarity after Season 2 that this was just not something that I could continue to do.”

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? premiered in 2022. Although it was initially slated to return in June 2023, the premiere date for Season 2 was pushed back six months before finally coming to television screens in early 2024.

“In Season 1, we jumped into the deep end of the pool. We had no idea what we were getting into,” Spradlin-Wolfe previously told TV Insider. “There was so much we had to figure out. In season 2, we were better staffed and had great people around us. I had an actual team. In Season 1, it was me, one other girl, and Bryan. In Season 2, we had a team of 10 people. We had seven builders in Season 2 rather than two. It enabled everything to run so much more smoothly. We were able to prepare the homeowners for the experience. I think, personally, I learned that a lot of people’s favorite spaces from the first season were spaces where we took risks and did something more dramatic and edgy. I took liberties knowing that. The risks paid off across the board.”

Despite getting a handle on things after Season 1, Spradlin-Wolfe is now putting family first. “This time is so limited with them,” she explained.