Candice Bergen‘s husband, Marshall Rose, has died.

Rose died on Saturday, February 15, at the age of 88, according to his obituary. He was at home, with loved ones. The cause of death was listed as complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Rose was born in Brighton Beach in 1937. He studied economics at City College and had a law degree from New York University. He was a real estate developer, active civic leader, and advisor for non-profit institutions. He founded the real estate firm The Georgetown Company in 1978; he oversaw the development of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties in his time there. The company manages real estate across the United States, including in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. (The website has an In Memoriam up for him.)

He also took part in civic and philanthropic work, including the pro bono development of three charter schools. He served for 30 years on the board of the New York Public Library and was in charge of the development of the Science, Industry and Business Library, renovating the main reading room of the 42nd Street branch, and helped to revitalize Bryant Park. Rose also had seats on the boards of NYU Medical Center, Bryant Park Restoration Corporation, CUNY Graduate Center, and The Wexner Center for the Arts.

“Marshall was a profoundly good man. Friends and colleagues looked to him as a mentor, and he consistently modeled a life worth emulating. His effortless gravitas paired with his quick humor and genuine respect for all individuals made him a gifted and compelling leader,” reads his obituary. “His family carries on his legacy of fierce compassion, stubborn persistence, and commitment to cheering on the Knicks. His wisdom, strength, and generosity of spirit will be remembered by the countless people whose lives he touched.”

Rose and Bergen were both married once before their marriage. Rose had two children with his first wife, Jill (who died in 1996), Wendi and Andrew; Bergen was married to French film director Louis Malle from 1980 until he died in 1995, and they had a daughter, Chloe. Rose and Bergen married in 2000.

His obituary asks that rather than send flowers, people make a donation to the New York Public Library. Donations will be used for adult literacy programs across the five boroughs.

In addition to his wife Bergen, Rose is survived by his children Wendi and Andrew, his stepdaughter Chloe, and his grandchildren Alexander, Clio, Ell, Milo, Arthur, and Alice.