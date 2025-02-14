‘The Pitt’ With Noah Wyle Renewed for Season 2 at Max

The best show of the year so far will be back for more.

Max has renewed The Pitt for a second season about halfway through the first; seven (of 15) episodes have dropped so far. The Season 1 finale of the medical drama will begin streaming on Thursday, April 10, at 9/8c. The series was created by R. Scott Gemmill and is also executive produced by series star Noah Wyle and John Wells.

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season,” said Wells, Gemmill, and Wyle in a statement.

The Pitt premiered on Thursday, January 9, and since then, the series has landed and stayed as Max’s most-watched title globally. It also has earned a 98 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said. “Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

Added Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, “From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, The Pitt is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it’s all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department. John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so.”

The Pitt takes a realistic look at the challenges facing healthcare workers through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with each episode told in real time and following an hour of Robby’s (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attending in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room.

Robby is “very close to burnout. And this is a guy who probably should have hung it up and left a couple years ago and opted for something happier and healthier but didn’t and now he’s going to pay the price for it,” Wyle told TV Insider. “He serves as a wonderful metaphor for how fragile our healthcare system and how much we ask of the people being asked to treat us time and time again through our stupidity and our accidents and our cruelty to each other. The system is as strong as the people that are in those positions, and we’ve been asking a lot of them and they’re not as strong as they’d like to be. And so we wanted to show that sometimes the white knight falls down, sometimes his horse comes in without the rider, and sometimes it takes a village to patch itself up and not a superhero.”

In addition to Wyle, The Pitt‘s Season 1 cast includes Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi).

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Joining Gemmill, Wells, and Wyle as executive producers are Michael Hissrich, JWP’s Erin Jontow, and Simran Baidwan.

What do you think of The Pitt so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Thursdays, 9/8c, Max