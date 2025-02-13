[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Beast Games Season 1 finale.]

YouTube star MrBeast‘s first foray into streaming TV has completed its first season. Beast Games, a Squid Game-like competition show (minus the violence), revealed its victor in the Season 1 finale released on Thursday, February 13, on Prime Video. The grand prize was a whopping $10 million if you can believe it. And the winner had to beat hundreds of contestants to win the biggest cash prize in TV history (it was already a record-setting prize when it was just at the original $5 million). So who won Beast Games Season 1, and will the reality competition series continue? Here’s all there is to know about this show with a wild origin story and an even wilder format.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is a popular YouTuber and social media personality with a massive following. He’s made a name for himself by staging expensive, filmed stunts for his fast-paced, high-production videos. He has 361 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, 69.5 million Instagram followers, and 114.5 million followers on TikTok. He’s believed to be one of the richest YouTubers in history and was 2024’s YouTuber of the year. Forbes reported that he was the highest-paid content creator in 2022.

Who won Beast Games Season 1?

Beast Games features a staggering “1,000 players competing in nail-biting, physical, mental, and social challenges, for a chance to win a whopping $5 million cash prize,” Prime Video describes. The winnings doubled to $10 million in Season 1 Episode 9, the penultimate episode of the season. “Week by week, players will use their strength and wit to stay in the game, with the hope of being the multi-million-dollar winner. MrBeast will serve as host and will executive produce. Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Fans are reacting in shock over the show’s inaugural winner, Jeffrey Allen (player 831), not because he didn’t deserve to win but because they feel he did. Because betrayals and subterfuge are so commonplace in reality competition shows, it’s easy for fan favorites to be knocked out of the games. But fans feel the most-deserving player of the season won in the end. Allen was playing in honor of his son, Lucas, who has a rare genetic disorder called Creatine Transporter Deficiency, which prevents the body from properly sending creatine — an important source of energy for the body’s cells — to the brain and muscles. Allen said during the competition that he wanted to use the prize money to help find a cure for the disorder.

Fans on social media are excited about Allen’s win and are in disbelief that they’re so pleased by the winner of a reality competition’s inaugural season. (That says a lot about the nature of reality competition shows.)

“This is a dumb tweet, but I can’t believe the right person won Beast Games,” one viewer said on X/Twitter. Another shared their excitement that the runners-up didn’t leave with nothing. “TEARS as I watch BEAST GAMES FINALE EP 10!! THE WINNER WAS WELL DESERVED, AND IM GLAD THE CONTESTANTS DIDN’T LEAVE WITH NOTHING. GREAT SHOW.”

MrBeast revealed in the show that around $20 million in prize money had been given away to 85 of the show’s 1,000 contestants over the course of Season 1. See more fan reactions to the finale below.

This is a dumb tweet, but I can’t believe the right person won Beast Games. — Brandon Siedlik (@BrandonSiedlik) February 13, 2025

TEARS as I watch BEAST GAMES FINALE EP 10!! THE WINNER WAS WELL DESERVED, AND IM GLAD THE CONTESTANTS DIDN’T LEAVE WITH NOTHING. GREAT SHOW W @amazon @PrimeVideo @MrBeast — Oran33 (@oransoul33) February 13, 2025

Not spoiling anything but the winner of beast games played that last game amazingly @MrBeast — Jared Pajama (@jaredpajama) February 13, 2025

So glad to see Jeff(player 831) winning the beast games, was rooting for him from the start! pic.twitter.com/rIeNffKEcB — Samaira (@samairas25) February 13, 2025

#Beastgames was one of the best games Mr. Beast has ever made. I absolutely love that 831 took home 10 Million Dollars! Shout out to his son Lucas, if Mr. Beast does a philanthropic video for Jeff’s son I will definitely donate on the fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/iIV1fi3g9Q — SBloom363onXbox (@trump2024great) February 13, 2025

Comment

byu/Bright-Vast-5464 from discussion

inBeastGames

Comment

byu/Bright-Vast-5464 from discussion

inBeastGames

Comment

byu/Bright-Vast-5464 from discussion

inBeastGames

Comment

byu/Bright-Vast-5464 from discussion

inBeastGames

Will there be a Beast Games Season 2?

While an official renewal has not been announced by Prime Video as of the time of publication, MrBeast expressed a clear intention to continue with the series in an interview shared a couple of weeks before the February 13 finale, saying, “There’s no way we’re not” doing another season.

“I was told not to talk about [Season 2 and Season 3]. I love what we did with Beast Games. I’m doing it. I loved working with Prime Video so I’m sure we’re going to do it with them, 100 percent. There’s no way we’re not.”

Stay tuned as we continue to report the latest on the show’s future.

Beast Games, Season 1 Streaming Now, Prime Video