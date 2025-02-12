How to Watch the 4 Nations Face-Off Hockey Tournament

The NHL forgoes the traditional All-Star events this year for the new 4 Nations Face-Off.

This seven-game tournament takes place in Montreal and Boston February 12-20, and includes teams made up of the best players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the USA.

Team USA features Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Dylan Larkin, Jake Guentzel (pictured above with Larkin), and brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuck.

Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand and Nathan MacKinnon star for Canada.

A formidable Finland team is led by Aleksander Barkov, Artturi Lehkonen, Patrik Laine and Mikko Rantanen.

Filip Forsberg, Mika Zibanejad, Mattias Ekholm and Victor Hedman are the top players taking the ice for Sweden.

The puck drops in Montreal Tuesday, February 12, with a round-robin game between Sweden and Canada. In the round-robin phase, each team plays every other team once. The two teams with the best records advance to the championship Thursday, February 20, in Boston.

Games air on ABC and ESPN (streaming on ESPN+), and on TNT and truTV (streaming on Max).

The NHL hasn’t participated in a best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, but the future looks bright: Players will represent their countries in the 2026 and 2030 Winter Olympics, and the league has plans to resume the World Cup starting in 2028.

4 Nations Face-Off TV Schedule

Wednesday, February 12 (Montreal)

Canada vs. Sweden, 8/7c, TNT & truTV

Thursday, February 13 (Montreal)

United States vs. Finland, 8/7c, ESPN

Saturday, February 15 (Montreal)

Finland vs. Sweden, 1/noon c, ABC

United States vs. Canada, 8/7c, ABC

Monday, February 17 (Boston)

Canada vs. Finland, 1/noon c, TNT & truTV

Sweden vs. United States, 8/7c, TNT & truTV

Thursday, February 20 (Boston)

Championship, 8/7c, ESPN