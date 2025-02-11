‘High Potential’ Finale, Conspiracies in ‘Paradise,’ a College Coach’s Comeback, ‘Joe Schmo’ Flips the Script

ABC‘s hit crime dramedy High Potential wraps its first season, already renewed for a second. A shocking death on Hulu‘s Paradise exposes more conspiracies. A six-part sports docuseries follows legendary college coach Rick Pitino in his successful second year coaching St. John’s University’s men’s basketball team. The producers of fake reality show The Joe Schmo Show scramble when their patsy once again refuses to play the game the way they intended.

The breezy crime procedural wraps its 13-episode first season with the most diabolical challenge yet for LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory (the terrific Kaitlin Olson) and the Major Crimes team. Morgan’s Sherlock-level powers of observation and knowledge retention will come in handy in the search for a maniac who provides a series of clues in board games and puzzles that could lead them to a captive victim. Don’t be surprised if the season finale also provides more tantalizing info about the disappearance 15 years ago of Morgan’s boyfriend, Roman.

The doomsday thriller delivered its biggest shock to date last week with the murder of a major character. As Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) reels from the latest tragedy, the underground community prepares for the funeral of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden), whose pre-political life unfolds in flashbacks and whose final days reveal more layers to a deadly conspiracy.

As his re-energized St. John’s University team continues to rise through the rankings, after major upsets against UConn and Marquette, the timing is uncanny for an immersive six-part docuseries tracking legendary college men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino’s spectacular second season at St. John’s. Filming began in the fall for the series, which also traces Pitino’s 36 seasons as a head coach, making 23 appearances at the NCAA Tournament over the years with five different schools, three of which made it to the Final Four and two (Kentucky and Louisville) winning the NCAA Championship. At 71, Coach Pitino still has plenty of fight left in him as this year’s spring tournament looms.

“I suck at puzzles,” says Ben, the dupe at the center of this comedic fake reality show, where everyone but him is an actor and all the games and outcomes are rigged. Or so the producers think. Ben’s ineptitude at puzzle-solving upends this week’s script when he botches a ridiculous challenge he was supposed to win (inside something called Bathsheba’s Box) so badly that there’s no way he could be considered the champ. “The believability of his experience is the most critical thing here,” a producer notes as they pivot to create a new ending for the episode, with the result being a more suspenseful and entertaining hour than anyone expected.

Chautauqua at 150: Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise (10/9c, PBS): A documentary celebrates the 150-year milestone for New York’s Chautauqua Institution summer resort and education center, with an emphasis on democracy and faith. The musical highlight: master jazz musician Wynton Marsalis’ epic jazz symphony, performed there in 2024, providing a framework for the film. A full version of Marsalis’ performance, Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise: Live at Chautauqua, can be streamed on PBS Passport.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (streaming on Netflix): An animated sequel to 2021’s Nightmare of the Wolf finds mutated monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (voiced by Doug Cockle) hired by Prince Agloval to take down some menacing mer-people.

(streaming on Netflix): An animated sequel to 2021’s Nightmare of the Wolf finds mutated monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (voiced by Doug Cockle) hired by Prince Agloval to take down some menacing mer-people. Muslim Matchmaker (streaming on Hulu): An eight-episode dating series tasks matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady to find soulmates for Muslim American singles.

(streaming on Hulu): An eight-episode dating series tasks matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady to find soulmates for Muslim American singles. Sex (re)Education (streaming on MHz Choice): You’re never too old … is the message behind this charming French dramedy about a pensioner, Jacques (Féodor Atkine), who finds amour with the passionate Rose (Irène Jacob) after moving into a retirement home.