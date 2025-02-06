‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Breaks Down in Tears Over Aunt’s Death

The Hot Topics segment got emotional on Wednesday’s (February 5) episode of The View as a tearful Sunny Hostin revealed her aunt had died from a heart attack just the day before.

Guest host Star Jones joined the panel to talk about American Heart Month, sharing details of her own health history and her work with the American Heart Association. During the discussion, moderator Whoopi Goldberg looked confused as she got a message in her earpiece and then asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, “Are you doing this [next question]?”

“I’m sorry, my aunt died yesterday of a heart attack,” Hostin explained, choking back tears and holding a tissue. “So, can you take my question?”

“Yes, I misunderstood what you were saying,” Farah Griffin replied. “I’m so sorry, Sunny.”

Hostin’s other co-hosts, Goldberg, Jones, and Sara Haines, also offered words of comfort as the discussion awkwardly pivoted to promotion for Jones’ show Divorce Court. However, after talking about her role on the show, Jones tied it back to Hostin and shared her support.

“My job is to be empathetic to the people at Divorce Court, the litigants that come before me, to let them know they’re not alone in their relationship drama or trauma, and that somebody is there for you to help you get through it,” Jones said. “And so this may be the silliest transition I’ve ever made on television, but understand that your aunt is at home with her God, and we are here for her to fulfill her legacy.”

“I’m sorry, everyone,” Hostin added.

“Do not worry about stuff like that,” Jones continued. “We’re your girls. You’re supposed to be vulnerable with your girls. That’s what it’s about.”

Earlier in the discussion, Jones opened up about her own cardiac history, revealing, “I had open-heart surgery fourteen years ago.”

“I’m a survivor and a thriver because my life has obviously improved,” she shared. “But I just think to myself, in 14 years, it’s still the number one killer of Americans, the number one killer of Black Americans, the number one killer of women. We don’t know our risk, and it’s absolutely imperative that you check your numbers.”

