Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were historic for Beyoncé Knowles, who made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. And apparently, at least one commenter on Fox News was very vocally unhappy about that.

On Tuesday’s (February 4) edition of The View, Whoopi Goldberg shared a clip of a guest on Laura Ingraham’s talk show who was incensed by the win and called it “ridiculous.”

“Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys, Frank Sinatra has 11 Grammys. Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent?” conservative author Raymond Arroyo argued on The Ingraham Angle. “What people don’t know about the Grammys is everybody votes in every genre… So basically, Lady Gaga’s catsitter votes for Best Reggae and Best Country Album, so that’s why you get this ridiculous outcome that has nothing to do with the country audience.”

Goldberg, for one, wasn’t taking that insult sitting down.

“Sir, are you aware that you have to be in the music industry to be a Grammy voter, so the cat sitter cannot just vote?” she said to start, before rattling off statistics about the history of the Grammys and the category increases that might explain some of the artists he mentioned.

“Listen man, you can’t do that. She earned it,” Goldberg said. “You want to hold onto country music, like white people didn’t also buy her country album. Come on, man. People voted for it. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you don’t!”

Sara Haines then chimed in to point out a bit of historical context about country music as revealed in a Ken Burns documentary: that the genre was a combination of sounds from Irish immigrants and then-recently-freed slaves. “Country music was made by everyone for everyone, and it was of the people. So it’s very ignorant, and it screams of that,” she said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin also hit the subject with some hard facts, noting, “Beyoncé was already the most-decorated artist at the Grammys since 2023… She has been an icon for 25 years. She’s put out 13 albums. This isn’t somebody who is just getting praised for one album in this one moment.”

Sunny Hostin echoed her cohosts in pointing to history and the influence of Black culture on country music historically, including the introduction of the banjo, which originates in Africa. “Country music is very much Black music,” she said. “It’s very much American music. The fact that she’s from Houston, Texas, and grew up on country music makes it all the more appropriate for her to be a country music singer.”

“Guess who else loved Cowboy Carter?” Griffin added. “Dolly Parton!”

Goldberg then piggy-backed on that note and added, “By the way, she was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Music doesn’t have the issues you have. Music about the people. We like what we like…. Please don’t try to make music about ‘us and them.’ It’s all us.”