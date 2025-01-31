Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoiler for Fire Country Season 3 Episode 9 “Coming in Hot.”]

Fire Country returns from its midseason break by picking up right where it left off: with the fire raging, threatening to destroy Eve’s (Jules Latimer) family’s ranch, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) trying to avoid the flames underwater (but she can’t swim!), and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) off searching for his daughter Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) after she walked off the job without any of her gear.

The good news: Everyone lives and they manage to save the ranch! Audrey does end up in the hospital with a bronchospasm after taking in smoke and water, and Gabriela awkwardly sees Bode bringing her flowers in the hospital. (She thinks they’re for her at first, since she got her sprained ankle treated.) Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke) are keeping it under wraps that Manny technically escaped to find Gabriela; the Leones also were the ones to come to their aid before Bode, Jake (Jordan Calloway), Eve, and her father Elroy (Phil Morris) rescued them on horseback. Plus, Gabriela goes to see Manny at Three Rock after letting out how she’s really been doing (not well) during the fire, and they’re well on the path to healing.

Below, Alejandro, who directed this episode, takes us inside the midseason premiere and teases what’s ahead for Manny.

Talk about directing this episode because you have the Bode and Audrey underwater, the fire raging round everyone, Manny and Gabriela in the woods, Sharon and Vince driving through it.

Kevin Alejandro: Yeah, it was exactly what I think Fire Country is. I got so lucky to have a script that had every element, which represents the reason why our viewers love our show. Sometimes we have to slow things down and become more of a character personal driven episode, and sometimes we go higher action. And I had it all and I was so, so lucky, and it was a great challenge. But we don’t succeed unless we feel like it’s too hard.

Manny and Gabriela are finally in a good place. Talk about working with Stephanie.

Yeah, Stephanie and I naturally have a really beautiful chemistry. I really care for her so much as a human being, and I feel like there are moments where she does look up to me in real life. And so we carry that on and off screen. So it makes it easy. It almost feels like we’re not acting, we’re saying words, but both of us in our lives have had touches with those emotions in real life. So it just makes it easier to look into her eyes or her look into my eyes and know that there’s a trust there and know that wherever you go, I’m going to follow. And I think we just unspokenly have that confidence with each other.

And it was beautiful because Stephanie also was my shadow director on this episode, so she was with me for every moment. When you come to set as a director or as an actor or as a businessperson, when you have a big presentation, no one sees the work. They see the product. And so when you come to work after doing all the prep, you say X, Y, and Z. And they’re like, okay, great. But they don’t see what happens beforehand. And Stephanie had never experienced that before. And so I have to spend a lot of time at all the locations after hours when there’s nobody there. I get special privileges to go to the ranches, go to the location, sit there for hours and figure things out. And I took her with me to do that, and she was like, whoa, I had no idea that it’s this intense.

And I was like, well, I’m not sure that it’s that intense for everybody. It is for me because I’m relatively new at this, but I also really care about our show and care about our people and care what our audience thinks. I just care about Fire Country so much that I’m going to obsess about it. I’m going to not sleep until it’s over. And I don’t think she was quite expecting that, but she came away with just a different perspective of how it all works. And it was great because during those times that she was with me, we were rehearsing everything. So all the work that we did by ourselves usually, then we were doing it together. And I just think it just added a different level of dynamics. I wish we could have rehearsals for two days on every scene with all the characters the way that we do in theater. So yeah, it was a beautiful experience.

I really liked the scene at the end with them and it opens up on a shot of the Father and Daughter Healing Practice book. But it feels like they wouldn’t have gotten to that point without something extreme like what happened. But it must be so heartbreaking for him to listen to what she’s been going through.

You’re absolutely right. And that’s just the way it is in real life. Unless your eyes are open to the relationship either by force or by just a slap in the face of reality, sometimes we’re just blinded by what happens around us that we just don’t see it. I thought that this episode was a great example for all the relationships that are going on. If you take a look at it, all the relationships, the trio of heroes —Jules, Max and Jordan, Billy and Diane, Manny and Gabriela — we all are kind of slapped in the face to realize what the other one sees and how we can coexist again, and how we can figure things out. And it was, in particular, our relationship with Manny and Gabriela, so necessary and so vulnerable, and it’s wonderful that they’re at that point now where there’s an openness. It’s almost like that raw feeling. It’s like I knew that I was super f**ked up for so long, but I didn’t know what that weight was. I just knew there was tension. And by the end of it, it was just like, that’s what it was. Thank you for helping me realize it. And that book that you opened up with, I was adamant about it opening up with that. And if you look, little Easter eggs in there. So if you look closely, it’s written by my son.

Everyone understands why Manny did what he did, going to find Gabriela. He did technically go MIA. Are there consequences coming his way, or is everyone making sure to cover him? Or is he now tempted to confess to what he did?

There’s definitely cause and effect consequences, action and reaction. How’s this for sort of a roundabout answer? He walked off the job, he broke a bunch of rules. So yeah, I think you’ve got to deal with that. Of course, because Edgewater is so family oriented, people are going to step up for him as to whether or not it goes the way it’s supposed to, who knows?

There was the little tease about his parole hearing coming up in the midseason finale, but then this happened. So is that parole hearing still coming? Is that going to be called into question?

Everything. Everything you just asked. It is still coming. It is going to be called into question and there will be a result. [Laughs]

How is Manny and Gabriela’s relationship now? Is it really moving forward in a nice way that’s building off of this?

Absolutely. Absolutely. Because the heaviness of that, what they were going through has been kind of lifted through this episode, there’s a lighter breath to both of them and the opportunity for some humor, which is super fun to play with her. But it’s Fire Country, so we can’t all stay happy and healthy the whole time. So there’s definitely some big stuff. There’s some big things that start to happen, but it’s because of the growth that they’ve had that Manny has the opportunity to help her out in a different way.

I have to say how much I liked how this episode really highlighted the relationship between Manny and Sharon and Vince. Are we going to see more of that going forward?

God, I hope so. I love working with those guys. There’s a big thing that happens this season, and the Leones really step up and show that we’re all family.

How is Manny feeling about being at Three Rock at this point? I feel like he’s doing well, right?

Yeah. Manny loves Three Rock. He helped build Three Rock. He used to captain that ship, and he doesn’t love the circumstances of being there, but those are his humans. He knows how to relate to him being one of them. And I think he’s such a teacher kind of person that the moment he — it’s kind of like me in real life. My son always jokes around with me. He’s like, “You know, dad, every time you want to teach me something, you have this voice, and you always start off with ‘Son.’” I’m like, “What do you mean?” He’ll go, “’Son, sometimes in life, blah, blah, blah.’” And I was like, I think I kind do that with Manny too. “Whatever you’re thinking, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” So yeah, I think Manny feels at home with the guys. He doesn’t like the fact that he has to do it with a record. And the reason he gets in there, but any opportunity that he has to be around them to help them to see the light, to change them, to transform them, to give them hope in life, he wants to be there.

What can you say about any Manny and Bode conversations coming up? I’ve missed those.

Yeah. You know what, I have, too, but you don’t have to fret because that relationship does — you will be reminded of why Bode and Manny are a great team.

Anything else you can say about that?

Yeah, I can say that in episode 19, yeah, the one Max is directing, you get to see a lot of that. And towards the end of 18, that’s all I can say. Bode gets the opportunity to step up for Manny this time.

Besides Gabriela and Bode, with whom does Manny have the most significant conversation coming up?

I think with Sharon, Sharon and Bode. There’s something big that happens and Manny’s right in the forefront of it. And he’s affected by something greatly, which affects even bigger beyond him. And those two really step up to figure out how to fix it.

This episode ends with Walter (Jeff Fahey) showing up ready for Bode’s graduation, a sign that he might have some form of dementia or Alzheimer’s. So what can you say about what’s ahead there, and is this something that could start to come into play on calls if he begins to think that he’s still a firefighter?

Absolutely. Absolutely. All of that, all the above. There is no secret that he is showing signs of that. And you get to see Billy’s character and Diane’s figure out how to accept that, how to deal with it, especially with as stubborn as Vince’s dad is, and the realization within himself that he’s sick. It’s heartbreaking. And he is an amazing actor, and Billy is an amazing actor. So what you guys are about to see with that relationship, it can untie you and put you back together at the same time. It’s really beautiful. And yeah, I think to answer your question about whether or not he might think he’s still a firefighter, absolutely. That’s why he shows up in all his blues by the end of my episode to be like, hey, I’m here to support. So that’s a really beautiful storyline. And yeah, just look forward to seeing that. I don’t know that it’s all going to be resolved this season, but there is definitely some incidents that happened where all you want to do is break.

What was your favorite scene to direct from this episode?

The whole thing. The episode was just a challenge in a beautiful way. I loved it. But I really do believe that my favorite scenes were all the scenes with Stephanie because we’ve had some really beautiful moments in the show and some lesson learning circumstances. But I don’t feel that we’ve had a full episode this heavy with just hashing things out. As ugly as it is, they just did it. And I think every scene with her was just awesome.

Especially because you could come at it from the acting and directing standpoint.

Yeah, yeah, exactly. Exactly. And her actually shifting lenses as well, from being a shadow director of how these things were going to [be], she had a different level of emotion. And I always say that I’m always better as an actor in the episodes that I direct than I am in episodes that other directors direct, because you just know the script so more and you’re forced to just take it even deeper than you’re used to. And Stephanie was in that category as well. And I just think we just found easily so many other different depths to our relationship that it made the scenes just come alive.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS