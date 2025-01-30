Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Thursday’s (January 30) episode of The View, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was the first guest of the day, on tap to respond to her grilling of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his confirmation hearing. After offering her condolences to the families of the victims of the prior evening’s crash between a commercial plane and a military helicopter, Warren began to talk about her concerns over Donald Trump‘s cabinet nominees like Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard. However, the episode was preempted by special report coverage of Trump’s address and press conference on the subject of the crash, which lasted until nearly the end of the hour. This means audiences will have to wait until the episode is available on digital platforms before seeing the rest of it.

One segment from Warren’s interview that didn’t make it to air on ABC but has since been shared by the show’s social media, however, features a message from Warren to fellow Democrats who are down and out over Trump’s reelection.

“So look, the thing we need to do is get off our butts and get back in the fight,” she said. “I get it. It hurts to lose to Donald Trump. It hurts to lose the Senate. It hurts to lose the House. We don’t have all the power we would like to have. Sure, that’s what elections do. We believe in democracy. We accept the outcome of elections, but we are not without power. And what the Republican extremists are hoping is that we will all just be so demoralized that we will curl up in a ball and just say you do whatever you want. No, not only no; hell no. These nominees are terrible.”

After a brief agreement from Whoopi Goldberg, who pointed out that the issues with problematic nominees affects everyone, not just Democrats, Warren continued.

“I just gotta say we need a government that doesn’t just work for a handful of billionaires and insiders. We need a government that works for all of us. And it’s just like you said, it’s not just that works for Democrats or just works for Republicans. It works for families. It works for people who are trying to put groceries on the table. It works for people who need to get their children off to school, who are worried about grandma in a nursing home, who just want to have some security in their lives and some decency around this country. Donald Trump is our president. I want him to work on lowering costs. I want him to put people in charge of these government positions who will do the jobs, and that’s what I’m trying to do. That’s why I’m here with you all today because The View has one of the best audiences out there… Stand up, get in the fight, and make this country work — not for those billionaires, make it work for us.”

