Everything We Know About ‘Marble Hall Murders,’ Last of the ‘Magpie’ & ‘Moonflower Murders’ Trilogy

With TV adaptations of Magpie Murders and Moonflower Murders complete, PBS Masterpiece will adapt the third and final installment in best-selling novelist Anthony Horowitz’s Susan Ryeland series, Marble Hall Murders, next. Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan will reprise their roles for this third adaptation, PBS announced on January 29.

Since it’s the final book in the series, is this the show’s final season? Here’s everything there is to know about Marble Hall Murders.

When does Marble Hall Murders come out?

An official premiere date will be announced at a later time, but filming will begin in March in Dublin, the Greek island of Corfu, and London.

“I’m so happy to bring the team back – stars, director, producers and crew — for a third installment of what has been a fantastically successful TV series. I have a feeling this could be the best yet,” Horowitz said in a statement upon the Season 3 announcement on January 29.

Magpie Murders premiered in 2022, and Moonflower Murders came out in 2024.

What is Marble Hall Murders about?

This series sees Manville (The Crown, Phantom Thread) return as Susan Ryeland, a book editor who all too often finds herself involved in baffling murders. Returning to England, she is reluctantly drawn into a new Atticus Pünd mystery, this time written by a new, young writer. “Pünd’s Last Case” is a story set in 1955, in an exotic villa in Corfu, but the identity of a real killer is hidden in the book and once again Susan is going to find herself in grave danger.

McMullan (Patrick Melrose, The Crown) reprises his role as Atticus Pünd, the literary detective who steps out of the books to help Susan unravel the real-life mystery. Who killed Miriam Crace, the most famous children’s author in the world?

Who is in the Marble Hall Murders cast?

Manville and McMullan are the only confirmed cast so far. Additional cast will be announced at a later date. Also returning are Rebecca Gatward to direct and Suzanne McAuley as producer.

Vienna Blood‘s Matthew Beard was part of the Moonflower Murders cast, along with Conleth Hill, Mark Gatiss, and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Is Marble Hall Murders the final season?

Masterpiece has not indicated that this is the final season, but it is the last book in this trilogy that they’re adapting.

“We are beyond thrilled to once again be partnering with Eleventh Hour Films to bring one of Anthony’s brilliant novels to life and to have Lesley and Tim return in their roles,” Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said in a statement. “The first two series were incredibly successful for us and we can’t wait for our audience to see Marble Hall Murders.”

Executive Producer Jill Green implied it could be the show’s end because there are no more books to adapt from this specific story.

“Anthony has once again brought his unique and original perspective to the world of murder mystery. Marble Hall Murders completes the trilogy and the scripts and lead actors are once again at the top of their game,” Green’s statement said.

Never say never, but without more books to adapt, this could be the end of Susan and Atticus’s onscreen adventures.

Is there a Marble Hall Murders trailer?

Not yet, as filming hasn’t begun, but you can see photos of Manville and McMullan as Susan and Atticus in 2024’s Moonflower Murders above.

Marble Hall Murders, Season Premiere TBA, PBS