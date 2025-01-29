‘NCIS’ Scoop: Team Stages Fake Wedding, Plus Knight’s Sister Returns

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

If NCIS is going to stage a wedding, it’s going to be done right.

For the February 3 episode, “For Better or Worse,” in order to take down the mob — the promo shows that Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) has been undercover trying to infiltrate the criminal gang — the team stages a fake wedding for two of its own.

“We do go full out,” Rocky Carroll told TV Insider while discussing the January 27 episode, which he directed. “Vance is sort of the father of the bride. It’s all about a wedding and everything that goes into the wedding. ‘What do you mean? How much are we going to pay from it? Why do we need to have a cash bar? Do we need…?’ Those are the conversations that we have in the making of this. It becomes one of these things that, at first it seems like the worst idea on the planet, but somehow the team finally buys into it. And once everybody buys into it, it kind of takes on a life of its own.”

As he points out, it makes sense due to the number of criminals they’re after and because it’s not what they’d expect to be part of a sting operation. Plus, “there’s some great stuff because you’ve got Knight [Katrina Law] and you’ve got Torres and you’ve got Jimmy [Brian Dietzen], and you still have the residual relationship between Jimmy and Knight,” Carroll teases. “All those things come into play as we do our make-believe wedding.”

Speaking of Knight, there’s some fun stuff for her in an upcoming episode, the third Carroll directs this season. It’s “very heavily centered around Jessica Knight’s sister Robin [Lilan Bowden],” he teases. (The midseason premiere revealed that Torres and Robin are dating.) “Robin becomes sort of the centerpiece in this storyline, and she inadvertently becomes a key figure in the investigation. Once again, we go down that road with Knight and her sister and their crazy relationship.”

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS