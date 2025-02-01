Lateasha ‘Sweet Tea’ Lunceford Spills About ‘Married to Medicine’ Drama

Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford came in hot this season with her fair share of drama involving Dr. Heavenly Kimes. In the past, Lunceford claimed Kimes’ husband Dr. Damon cheated on her. Kimes went after Lunceford by calling her a gold digger for being together with Dr. Gregory, who is 24 years her senior. These types of personal jabs have created open wounds.

The two have coexisted for the sake of the girl group, but even during times of peace, a powder keg always seems ready to explode. Beyond this, Lunceford has been open about her journey to have children with Dr. G and weathering through the awkward uneasiness that comes from interactions with his ex Quad Webb.

Here Lunceford spills on the season so far and what’s to come.

You went through a lot during your first season on the show. It was really you being thrown into the fire. What was the mindset going into this one given the first experience you had?

Lateasha Lunceford: I think going in I was a little hesitant. I’ve learned how the cameras work and things like that, but I also thought the OGs have a pack. I think I was hesitant at first to come back, but then I started getting messages from fans reaching out to me. They gave me words of encouragement. They would say things like, “You remind me of my cousin.” Things like that kept me going. Like I’ve got to do it for the girls.

You are very open about your wanting to have children and the difficulties you’ve faced to make it happen. How was it having that story out there? What can we expect in terms of that this season?

Unfortunately, I didn’t get to cover this as much as I wanted to, but I did get to talk about my intrauterine insemination journey. I’m still on that journey and sharing also on my YouTube channel. On the show, I talk a little bit about it where Gregory gave me a two-year timeline, but ain’t nobody worried about what that man is talking about. That man isn’t going to get a vasectomy. He is going to do what I want to do, and I’m going to do what I want.

What was it like having his ex Quad more part of the group this season?

I’m still trying to kind of get to know her because I feel like I don’t really know her still. Even though we filmed our season, I still don’t know that much about her. There were times it was a little awkward. Sometimes people like to bring up the past. They may have a hard time moving on. I still have a lot to get through. I think that is something for the both of us to navigate. I wish her all the best. I just want her to continue on with her boyfriend and prosper.

How would you describe the hostility between you and Heavenly since you’ve been on the show? What can you tell us about where that’s going this season?

I think a lot of people have to remember exactly where the drama started between her and I. Heavenly is going to be Heavenly, unfortunately. Heavenly is a one-trick pony. I’m just now getting to know her and her character. I just hope she morphs into something better and greater.

Did it help to have Dr. Contessa Metcalfe there this season as someone who has her own issues with Heavenly from the past to work out?

It’s very helpful. I love Contessa. We’re both veterans. Contessa didn’t start out part of that OG pack, so I think she understands what it feels like to be an outsider in the group. Unfortunately, she is getting that treatment. When I see the gaslighting, I’m like, “Girl, don’t let these girls gaslight you.” I empathize with her and been in her shoes. We do have a somewhat of a trauma bond with that.

What did you think of Dr. Simone [Whitmore] bringing Heavenly to your event? It always seems like you’re getting some unexpected guest at something you’re hosting.

I think for Simone it’s remarkable how she throws rocks and hides her hands. I’m starting to see Simone for who she is. I love Simone, but I see who her alliances are with. I see who she has a pack with. I’m calling the girls out one by one.

It seemed Phaedra [Parks] had some success at that event.

I love to see the fruits of my labor. Whether or not Phaedra wants to get married again. I’m just happy to see her having fun and dating. The name of my group is called the Sweet and Savory Collective. Phaedra is sweet. She is a little older, but she is like a young Diahann Carroll. She gives off classy. I love to see her have a good time. I don’t know if she will get married again, but in this group I just want people to be able to have fun, keep things light and hopefully they find love.

Toya [Bush-Harris] seemed to think Phaedra was holding back and wasn’t showing her authentic self on the show. Do you agree?

Yeah, somewhat. At the same time, you can’t blame Phaedra for wanting to hold back. Being in this group, they are very judgmental. They attack marriages. You have to understand why she would hold back. You don’t bring things up like that in this fun setting. You’re starting to start something then. I understand why she would hold back. Plus, she witnessed some of the things I went through previously. Can you blame her?

Dr. Mimi Sanders looks to have come in at the right time as a psychiatrist. Did she help ease tensions?

I think she tried to be the mediator, like the new [Dr.] Jackie [Walters]. A lot of people say Jackie was that. I’m not sure she is that now. Mimi gave it her best shot. I think she is still trying to analyze the group. She is like, “How do you deal with this?” I say, “You tell me. You’re the professional.”

You’re in Key West on the show now with the group. There is this team competition. How fun was that?

The competition was a lot of fun. I got to face my fears. You guys saw earlier in the season I attempted to learn how to swim. I learned from Phaedra, but I was still nervous because it was a larger body of water. I gave it my best shot and went out there. I had a good time either way, facing my fears. I had at least something good to take away from that. I love a good competition.

Then things look to break down and get physical among the guys in the February 2 episode. What can you tell us about that situation we’re going to witness?

I’ve seen a lot of people trying to get ahead of the story. I would say you have to keep in mind if you’re going to say something to someone and be disrespectful. If you’re going to uplift your current situation, but still have to mention the last one. I think you have to be able to move on. You can’t disrespect someone in their presence and then not be allowed to say anything. I just say keep that in mind. The group will be affected by what happens, but I don’t think they should be because it’s not a situation that concerns them.

What do you want to say to fans about what’s to come?

You’re going to see some a musician that may come up. Someone is going to take a whack at music, and it might be my husband. I don’t know. I think there are some good hits. I’m going to stick beside him and encourage him to do well. Maybe try a different avenue.

Are we talking rap, R&B?

It’s free-spirited. It might be a little bit of heavy metal mixed with a little bit of blues.

How would you describe your relationship with Dr. G at this point? It seems there has been this growing trend of the age gap relationship.

I think a lot of people have these preconceived notions that I’m this young gold-digger, but I’ve had my own things before I even came into this relationship. This being Atlanta, the dating pool has piss in it. Everybody is struggling with dating. I think times have changed. I think young women are looking for older guys because women mature a lot faster than men. A lot of women are looking for men ready to love, to provide. Even though we as women are independent, we still want to be taken care of and cherished. That’s why I have my group. People better get on to it. Even if you’re a man that wants to date older, my group is for that as well. I encourage everyone to join my group. I have a lot of people in my DMs now asking when the next event is and want to do some speed dating. I’m looking at venues so I can actually host another one. I think it will be a great thing, especially the people of Atlanta.

