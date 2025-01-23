‘Burden of Guilt’: See True-Crime Doc Trailer for Shocking Infant Murder Case (VIDEO)

Tracyraquel Berns spent most of her life questioning how her baby brother, Matthew, died when she was 2 years old and he was just 4 months old. Years after his passing, which was originally ruled an accident, she discovered the shocking fact that she had been blamed for his death. Her fight to uncover the truth and get justice for herself and her brother is documented in the shocking three-part true-crime documentary series Burden of Guilt on Paramount+, and TV Insider is exclusively debuting the trailer (see above).

Based on the hit podcast of the same name, Burden of Guilt follows Berns’ emotional journey to unravel the convoluted excuses that were given about her baby brother Matthew’s sudden death when she was just 2 years old. Though initially ruled an accident, the mystery of how Matthew died haunts Berns throughout her childhood. After years of lies and unanswered questions, she obtains Matthew’s medical records and uncovers a shocking detail; she learned she was blamed for his death. Tracyraquel embarks on a relentless search to expose the darkest and deepest secret of her troubled family.

Her investigation leads the authorities in Dekalb County Georgia to an unprecedented decision to exhume Matthew’s body 25 years after his death, which reveals that his death was a homicide.

Over the three episodes, Berns recounts her journey to justice while attempting to untangle the web of lies she was told while growing up. Although she was only 2 years old when Matthew died and has no clear memory of the event, the facts don’t add up. Berns is convinced there was more to the story.

The discovery that she was framed for her baby brother’s premature death is earth shattering. With the help of forensic experts and passionate prosecutors, her determination to discover the truth exposes shocking facts and illuminates a haunting story of abuse and deceit. Was the killer a family member? The mystery would be solved in court.

Burden of Guilt premieres on Tuesday, February 4 on Paramount+. It’s directed by Patrick Stegall and is a co-production of Susan Zirinsky’s See It Now Studios with Glass Entertainment and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong executive produce, and Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora are supervising producers. For Glass Entertainment, Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch executive produce.

Burden of Guilt, Series Premiere, Tuesday, February 4, Paramount+