Trace Cyrus wrote a public plea to dad Billy Ray Cyrus after the singer exhibited concerning behavior while performing at the Liberty Ball for Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration. The Metro Station singer referenced sister Noah Cyrus in his post and hinted that Miley Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus shared his feelings about their father (Billy Ray adopted Trace and Brandi after marrying their mom, Tish Cyrus, in 1993).

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace wrote, alongside a throwback photo of himself with Billy Ray on stage. “I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

Trace acknowledged that his father “may be upset” with him for posting about this family issue so publicly, but admitted that he didn’t care. It was then that he mentioned Billy Ray’s daughters, adding, “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trace Cyrus (@tracecyrus)

After Tish and Billy Ray’s split in 2022 (at which point they had already been separated for two years), the Cyrus children seemingly took sides. Miley, Brandi, and Trace showed their support to Tish at her wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. However, Noah and Braison Cyrus were not in attendance. Since then, Noah and Tish have seemingly worked on repairing their relationship. Billy Ray went on to marry Firerose later that year, but they divorced in August 2024 after a messy breakup.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns,” Trace continued. “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.” The 35-year-old then promised his dad that he’d be there to help him with whatever he needed.

“As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon,” he said. “I love you Dad. We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

Billy Ray was one of the performers at Trump’s Liberty Ball. Social media users deemed the show a “disaster” as the country artist reacted bizarrely after experiencing technical difficulties. Afterward, he took to Instagram to give some insight into what went wrong.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not,” Billy Ray shared. “I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says “you’re on,” you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”