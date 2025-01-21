‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor Francisco San Martin Found Dead at His Home at 39

Soap star Francisco San Martin, who had roles in NBC’s Days of Our Lives and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 16. He was 39.

According to The Daily Mail, police arrived at San Martin’s property on Thursday and found the actor dead. Per the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was determined as suicide by hanging.

Born in Mallorca, Spain, San Martin moved with his family to the United States when he was a child and was raised in Montana. He started his acting career performing in children’s theater while living in the U.S. He moved back to Spain with his family when he was a teenager, where he began working as a model and taking acting classes.

San Martin first appeared on Days in 2010 in a one-off role, playing a sick patient who died at Salem University Hospital. In 2011, he was cast in a semi-regular role as Dario Hernandez, who arrived in Salem as a petty thief. It was later revealed he’d come to Salem to investigate a cold case.

He starred in 59 episodes of Days over a six-month period before his character left Salem and moved to Argentina. Guiding Light alum Jordi Vilasuso later took over the role in 2016.

In 2017, San Martin joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful as the character Mateo, a Forrester Manor staffer recruited by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to seduce Quinn (Rena Sofer). He appeared in 16 episodes of the long-running daytime drama.

His other credits include a seven-episode run on Jane the Virgin in 2017, playing Fabian Regalo del Cielo, an actor in Rogelio’s (Jaime Camil) telenovela Los Viajes de Guillermo.

He also featured in the short films A Love Story (2016), Hotter Up Close (2022), and Dot (2022).

San Martin’s Days co-star Camila Banus paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.