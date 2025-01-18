Bill Maher Blasts California Government’s Wildfire Response in ‘Real Time’ Premiere

Bill Maher had scathing words for government officials and their wildfire response in his home of Los Angeles in the Real Time Season 23 premiere. As the Palisades and Eaton Fires continued to burn in the L.A. area, Maher told viewers that “[we] need a better plan for putting out a burning city than waiting for rain.”

He said: “Axios ran a story on how getting the water out of the hydrants in Pacific Palisades was more complicated than it seems. I’m sure it is. I’m sure it’s very complicated. That’s why I pay 13% of my income in this state every year to people who I assumed were working on things like this. When asked why so many of the hydrants in the Palisades ran out of water, Gov. Newsom said, ‘The local folks are trying to figure that out.’ Yeah, you got to do that before the fire. At least, in the Palisades, the hydrants were still there. Three hundred other ones around the city are just gone, stolen for parts. One of the three reservoirs for the Palisades was offline at the one time of year when it was most needed.”

Maher also criticized Karen Bass, Los Angeles’ mayor. “The mayor said about cuts to the fire department’s budget, ‘There were no reductions that were made that would have impacted the situation,’” Maher relayed. “The fire chief here had a slightly different take. She said, ‘We are screaming to be properly funded.’ And, ‘Yes, [the budget] was cut, and it did impact our ability to provide service.’ And by the looks of all the fire engines in the boneyard, out of service because we didn’t fix them, she’s right.”

The comedian said on the HBO show that he expects those who collect “exorbitant” taxes in California to prioritize fire prevention.

“California is the place that spends money and gets nothing, which is why you may have noticed, when the fires broke out, no one escaped by high-speed rail,” he said. “We have the highest marginal tax rate in America, higher than almost all other states — and soon, Greenland. What is included for that, breadsticks? Because it clearly doesn’t cover fire. That’s government’s job: protect us from crime, violence, theft, fire. I’m not saying Alabama would have done better with fires by fighting them with prayer in school, but look me in the eye and tell me anyone could have done worse. We just got our ass kicked by fire, something Neanderthals fought to a tie.”

